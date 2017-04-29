 
News By Tag
* Success Coaching
* Life Coaching
* Professional Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Somerdale
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


The Art of Ascending (Professional Success Coaching Practice) Launches in Greater Philadelphia Area

Now Accepting New Clients. Available for Face to Face or Online Sessions!
 
 
aoa logo pic
aoa logo pic
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Success Coaching
* Life Coaching
* Professional Coaching

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Somerdale - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Services

SOMERDALE, N.J. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Courtney Gardner CEO and founder of The Art of Ascending, has recently announced she is accepting new clients for professional success coaching services.  Recognized as a premier success coach, she offers one-on-one and group coaching sessions for individuals and young entrepreneurs to help them to focus, plan, and create their desired life through motivation, empowerment, and goal setting.

With a passion for helping others, Courtney started her career as a mentor for at-risk youth. She then went on to become a Social Worker who advocated for, linked, and stabilized, developmentally disabled individuals, children and families in the mental & behavioral health community. With over ten years of experience in the field, Courtney found that she has a natural gift to motivate those around her. She decided to further her education by obtaining her Masters in Human Service Counseling with a minor in Life Coaching. It is Courtney's hope to work with motivated individuals and to provide guidance for clients who crave progression and Ascension.

"We all have dreams, goals, and aspirations sometimes we just need a little help getting focused and staying motivated," says Gardner.  "I have the most rewarding career.  I love seeing the transition and accomplished success in my clients!"

Her unique, relaxed style and direct approach have guided and inspired many in accomplishing personal, relationship and professional challenges.

Success coaching is a highly effective process that supports and "cheers on" individuals in creating the lives they've always wanted. Courtney Gardner coaches her clients by providing perspective, support, and accountability as they achieve their life, business and personal goals. Weekly or bi-weekly coaching sessions keep clients on the path to creating the best life possible.

_______________________________________________________________________

Coaching is perfect for:

1. Creating and achieving your ideal personal and business life or relationship.

2. Making meaningful and smart choices that simplify and improve your life.

3. Freeing up energy, reducing stress and attracting what you really want for your life, now!

_____________________________________________________________________

Courtney Gardner is available for motivational speaking engagements at businesses, churches, schools, or any other event.

Visit www.theartofascending.com to learn more about one-on-one coaching sessions, or to arrange a complimentary consultation.

Media Contact
The Art of Ascending
Courtney Gardner
856-316-9119
***@theartofascending.com
End
Source:The Art of Ascending LLC
Email:***@theartofascending.com Email Verified
Tags:Success Coaching, Life Coaching, Professional Coaching
Industry:Services
Location:Somerdale - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share