The Art of Ascending (Professional Success Coaching Practice) Launches in Greater Philadelphia Area
Now Accepting New Clients. Available for Face to Face or Online Sessions!
With a passion for helping others, Courtney started her career as a mentor for at-risk youth. She then went on to become a Social Worker who advocated for, linked, and stabilized, developmentally disabled individuals, children and families in the mental & behavioral health community. With over ten years of experience in the field, Courtney found that she has a natural gift to motivate those around her. She decided to further her education by obtaining her Masters in Human Service Counseling with a minor in Life Coaching. It is Courtney's hope to work with motivated individuals and to provide guidance for clients who crave progression and Ascension.
"We all have dreams, goals, and aspirations sometimes we just need a little help getting focused and staying motivated," says Gardner. "I have the most rewarding career. I love seeing the transition and accomplished success in my clients!"
Her unique, relaxed style and direct approach have guided and inspired many in accomplishing personal, relationship and professional challenges.
Success coaching is a highly effective process that supports and "cheers on" individuals in creating the lives they've always wanted. Courtney Gardner coaches her clients by providing perspective, support, and accountability as they achieve their life, business and personal goals. Weekly or bi-weekly coaching sessions keep clients on the path to creating the best life possible.
Coaching is perfect for:
1. Creating and achieving your ideal personal and business life or relationship.
2. Making meaningful and smart choices that simplify and improve your life.
3. Freeing up energy, reducing stress and attracting what you really want for your life, now!
Courtney Gardner is available for motivational speaking engagements at businesses, churches, schools, or any other event.
Visit www.theartofascending.com to learn more about one-on-one coaching sessions, or to arrange a complimentary consultation.
Media Contact
The Art of Ascending
Courtney Gardner
856-316-9119
***@theartofascending.com
