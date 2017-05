10th Annual 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion Memorial Event

Contact

-- The 10th Annual 1st Lt. Travis Manion Memorial Event, to commemorate Travis' life, is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2017, at the Doylestown Country Club in Doylestown, PA. It will be a memorable and fun-filled event that includes the "Team Travis" golf outing, lunch, cocktails, dinner, prizes, and an exciting auction.Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes live on in the next generation.Silver Star Coffee, a veteran owned seller of Costa Rican coffee, will be providing vouchers for subscriptions for it's coffee service in which 25% of the profits (8% of the list price) are donated to the Travis Manion Foundation. Their offer can be found at https://www.silverstar.coffee/ r/travismanion To register for the event please go to https://donate.travismanion.org/ doylestown/events/ 10th-an... For questions or more details about the event, contact Amanda at amanda.bieler@travismanion.orgFor questions about Silver Star Coffee, please write to Brian at mquills@mquills.com