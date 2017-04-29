News By Tag
* Veterans
* Event
* Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
10th Annual 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion Memorial Event
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes live on in the next generation.
Silver Star Coffee, a veteran owned seller of Costa Rican coffee, will be providing vouchers for subscriptions for it's coffee service in which 25% of the profits (8% of the list price) are donated to the Travis Manion Foundation. Their offer can be found at https://www.silverstar.coffee/
To register for the event please go tohttps://donate.travismanion.org/
For questions or more details about the event, contact Amanda at amanda.bieler@
For questions about Silver Star Coffee, please write to Brian at mquills@mquills.com
Contact
Spannings LLC
***@mquills.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse