Country(s)
Industry News
Joseph Federico Announces 2017 NJ MET, Inc. High School Award for Students Entering STEM Fields
Joseph Federico Director of NJ MET, Inc. announced that this year's High School Award for Students Entering STEM Fields will be awarded to a graduating high school senior from the Passaic County Area. Deadline for applications is May 31, 2017
"We are pleased to be offering this award for its 17th year. High School students in the Passaic county NJ area who are interested in applying for the award should call us at NJ MET headquarters to get more information. Applications must be received by May 31, 2017 to be considered,"
The STEM Award is part of the charitable activities of NJ MET Inc, which focuses on both local and international needs. Recent award winners include Kaira Caba (Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts, 2016), Eddie Filpovic (Passaic County Technical Institute, 2015), Michael Lurie (Wayne Hills High School, 2014) and Kevin Malhorta (Wayne Hills High School, 2013).
"NJ MET understands the need to promote the study of STEM fields," continued Joseph Federico. "We've awarded this scholarship to students from high schools in Wayne, Clifton and Paterson since 2001."
For more information about this year's award program, please contact Joseph Federico at NJ MET's Clifton NJ headquarters 973 546-5393 or email joef@njmet.com
For nearly 40 years, NJMET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products.
NJMET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and are now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits)
Contact
NJMET
***@goldbergconsulting.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse