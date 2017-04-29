 

Joseph Federico Announces 2017 NJ MET, Inc. High School Award for Students Entering STEM Fields

Joseph Federico Director of NJ MET, Inc. announced that this year's High School Award for Students Entering STEM Fields will be awarded to a graduating high school senior from the Passaic County Area. Deadline for applications is May 31, 2017
 
NJ MET
NJ MET
CLIFTON, N.J. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Federico, NJ MET, Inc.'s Director of Operations announced that NJ MET, Inc. will be again awarding a graduating high school senior pursuing a college degree in a field within Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

"We are pleased to be offering this award for its 17th year. High School students in the Passaic county NJ area who are interested in applying for the award should call us at NJ MET headquarters to get more information.  Applications must be received by May 31, 2017 to be considered," said Joseph Federico.

The STEM Award is part of the charitable activities of NJ MET Inc, which focuses on both local and international needs.   Recent award winners include Kaira Caba (Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts, 2016), Eddie Filpovic (Passaic County Technical Institute, 2015), Michael Lurie (Wayne Hills High School, 2014) and Kevin Malhorta (Wayne Hills High School, 2013).

"NJ MET understands the need to promote the study of STEM fields," continued Joseph Federico.  "We've awarded this scholarship to students from high schools in Wayne, Clifton and Paterson since 2001."

For more information about this year's award program, please contact Joseph Federico at NJ MET's Clifton NJ headquarters 973 546-5393 or email  joef@njmet.com

 For nearly 40 years, NJMET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products.

NJMET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and are now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits) to DLA's QTSL test requirements.  NJMET, Inc. is registered with GIDEP, SAE International, ITAR, IEEE, and ANSI/ESD20.20. Their employees have hands on training in the Counterfeit Components Avoidance Workshop by The Components Technology Institute, Inc. and just celebrated 38 years of Laboratory Procurement and Testing Services. NJMET, Inc. has an outstanding A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

