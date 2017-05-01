News By Tag
LCN launches Spring Expo in New Jersey
By Michelle Davignon
May 1, 2017
Newark, NJ– LCN USA holds 2 Day SPRING EXPO featuring product demos, giveaways, and Celebrity Business seminars hosted by Maisie Dunbar, Ellen Torchia, and Nellie Neal. Attendees from across the United States watched demos and had hands-on time with LCN's newest products including Bio Glass Gel, Urea Foot Care, and the luxurious Anti-Aging line as well as a chance to sit in on classes from the legendary Maisie Dunbar who taught Marketing Magic, nail industry veteran and founder of the Northwest Nail Tech Retreat Ellen Torchia who showed how to Massage with Purpose for the Nail Technician; and Master Pedicurist Nellie Neal revealing the secrets to providing a $300 pedicure!
Attendees also had the opportunity to take the optional LCN Barefoot Certification and Mastering Gel classes.
About LCN
As a leading manufacturer of cosmetic nail products, the success and reputation of LCN is based on a long history of providing exciting, innovative breakthroughs to the world of cosmetic science.
Every LCN beauty product remains the result of careful research, educated industry professionals, and a flawless eye for the future of beauty and fashion. Like the products that bear its name, LCN continues to break new ground in the beauty industry, while its quality still stands the test of time.
For more information, please visit http://www.lcnusa.com/
For pictures from this event click here:
https://drive.google.com/
Contact
To learn more, please contact
Michelle Davignon, Director of Education
8 Custom Drive, Suite C
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Office: (203) 676-4441
mdavignon@lcnusa.com
