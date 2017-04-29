News By Tag
* Football
* Dental
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Careington Teams with North Texas Food Bank for Taste of the Cowboys Event
FRISCO, Texas-May 5, 2017 – Careington International Corporation is a proud sponsor of this year's Taste of the Cowboys event on May 7. The event, held by the North Texas Food Bank, is a part of a national effort to help raise money to fight hunger across the U.S.
This year's event will be held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Careington is proud to support this event as a corporate sponsor, joining other local and national companies as event sponsors. The North Texas Food Bank hopes to reach a goal of $450,000 from this event, and 100 percent of the proceeds will help feed hungry children across North Texas.
The event will include a silent auction, live entertainment, gourmet tailgate food stations from area chefs and more. The world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will also be in attendance, and guests will have a chance to mingle with celebrity sports figures like former Cowboys players Preston Pearson and Charles Haley as well as current player Travis Frederick. Donated items, including signed footballs, will be used in the silent auction to help raise money for the North Texas Food Bank.
"We are proud to be long-time partners with the North Texas Food Bank," said Matthew Rinker, co-owner of Careington. "We are excited to attend and contribute to this important cause and great event."
This is the 13th year that the event has taken place, and the attendance is expected to be more than 1,100 people — the highest ever in the local event's history. The Taste of the Cowboys event is part of the national initiative Taste of the NFL that supports charities across the U.S. and has raised more than $25 million over the past 25 years. Careington looks forward to its continued partnership with the North Texas Food Bank and the opportunity to support the community. To learn more or to donate to this event, visit http://www.501auction.com/
About Careington International Corporation
Careington and its affiliate companies provide more than 15 million members with access to Careington's networks, products and services. The company's deep Texas roots grew into a rich history in the national dental benefits marketplace that now uniquely provides a well-known, well-established and well-respected international reach. Careington has grown on a global scale by providing more valuable products and services to clients and customers and by expanding its reach into numerous affiliates and brands, each completing a different piece of the puzzle and contributing to the ability to provide a first-class single-source solution.
About the North Texas Food Bank
The North Texas Food Bank <https://www.ntfb.org> (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization with its primary distribution center in Southwest Dallas, and administrative headquarters located in the Dallas Farmers Market. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies. In fiscal year 2016, NTFB provided access to some 70 million nutritious meals. While the NTFB is making steady progress toward closing the hunger gap, much work remains to be done to reach the organization's 10 year goal of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.
Contact
Jamie Saunders, AVP of Corporate Communications
Careington International Corporation
***@careington.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse