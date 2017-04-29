ProEx Physical Therapy announces Peter Markowsky as Exercise Technician/Front Desk Specialist

ProEx Peter Markowsky

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Peter Markowsky of North Andover, Massachusetts has been named a Front Desk Specialist and Exercise Technician in the new Haverhill location in the Dudley Plaza at 389 Main Street.In this dual role, Markowsky oversees the clinic schedule, handles phone calls and under the supervision of Physical Therapists assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.A graduate of the University of Massachusetts – Amherst with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology, Markowsky lives in his hometown of North Andover where in his spare time he enjoys powerlifting and sketching."Peter is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Gino Compagnone, Director of Operations at ProEx. "His client service skills and commitment to the industry mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth, Epping and Exeter, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com