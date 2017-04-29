News By Tag
The 60th Anniversary Gala to benefit Parkinson's Foundation
The Page and William Black Humanitarian Award will be awarded to Robin Anthony Elliott, retiring CEO Emeritus of the PDF division of the Parkinson's Foundation. The James Parkinson Award will be awarded to Heiko Braak, M.D., of the Center for Biomedical Research, University of Ulm, Germany, for his enormous contribution in focusing the science of Parkinson's on the spread of alpha-synuclein as a major factor in the progression of the disease.
Willie Geist, Host of NBC News' "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist" and Co-Host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe", is the Master of Ceremonies for the Gala. Margo and John Catsimatidis are the Gala Chairs. Andrew B. Albert, Karen Elizabeth Burke, M.D., Ph.D., Jill Taub Drury, G. Pennington Egbert III, Richard D. Field, Guido Goldman, Stephanie Goldman, Isobel Robins Konecky, John W. Kozyak, Esq., Arlene Levine, Howard D. Morgan, Robert Moss, Devon Pastor and Doug Stern are the Gala Co-Chairs. Musical entertainment will be provided by Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, Members of the Light of Day Foundation.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 PM followed by dinner and the awards at 7:30 PM. Support levels are as follows: Tables at $100,000, $50,000, $25,000 and $12,500; Tickets at $1,250 or $350 (under age 40).
The Parkinson's Foundation is working toward a world without Parkinson's disease. Formed by the merger of National Parkinson Foundation (NPF) and the Parkinson's Disease Foundation (PDF) in August 2016, the mission of the Parkinson's Foundation is to invest in promising scientific research that will end Parkinson's disease and improve the lives of people with Parkinson's and their families, through improved treatments, support and the best care.
For more information on the Parkinson's Foundation and to purchase tickets, call (800) 457-6676 or visit www.pdf.org/
For press information, contact Tony Manning Consulting at (212) 980-1711 or at info@tonymanningconsulting.com.
