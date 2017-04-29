News By Tag
Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Takes her 'Simple Life' CD on the Road!
CD hard copies available at "She's Gone" tour stops and exclusively to fan club members.
Four songs on the carefully-crafted "Simple Life" CD are currently available at all digital outlets, including "Red White and Blue", "No Prince Charming", "Family Business" and her most recent hit, "She's Gone". All four tracks have garnered some serious accolades in the industry.
"Red, White and Blue", Wineland's first songwriting effort and a meaningful one, was penned back when she was just 14 years of age. The song serves as a catalyst to bring attention to one of Wineland's platforms—our nation's armed forces and causes that support them. With all the proceeds from "Red, White and Blue" being donated towards veterans-related charities, the song not only captured the hearts of various organizations that assist our military and their families, but it also caught the attention of the local CBS affiliate. Shortly after the release of "Red, White and Blue", it was featured on the evening news—along with an on-air interview with Wineland.
When the single "No Prince Charming" was digitally released in 2015, it debuted at number 2 on iTunes in the category of "Best New Country Music". It was followed by the epic story-telling video, which was filmed in Wineland's home state of Arizona, with the panoramic Superstition Mountains serving as a scenic backdrop.
Also currently available digitally from the "Simple Life" album, is her latest hit single, "She's Gone". The track has been embraced by radio stations both here and overseas, with Wineland making the rounds of numerous radio stations as a much sought after guest and interviewee. The single was accompanied by the "She's Gone" video—also filmed in her beloved Arizona. Enthusiastically embraced by Wineland's passionate fan base, the video quickly racked up 180K views on Facebook. The "She's Gone" National Tour, inspired by the success of the single, kicks off at the end of this month, beginning at the music venue Tin Roof in Charlotte, NC.
The track "Family Business"—also the title of her previous CD—has been remastered and included on the "Simple Life" album. "Family Business" tells the true story of the history of Wineland's "kin" running moonshine in Missouri. It is an often requested song at performances and a favorite of her fan base.
Other tracks composed by Wineland that appear on the "Simple Life" CD include: "Natural Disaster", "Bring on the Rain", and the title song, "Simple Life". Announcements will be made when each of these will be released digitally. Videos are planned for each of these new compositions by Wineland, with filming planned for later this year.
About the making of "Simple Life", Wineland shares, "It's such an overwhelming, yet happy feeling, to know that I am finally able to share this project with everyone! It has been a long, but eventful two years working on this project. A lot of heart and soul has been poured into it, and I hope that everyone who listens to it can feel that."
2017 has proven to be a year of milestones for the talented country artist. Wineland recently appeared at both West Valley Fair and Music Festival in Glendale, AZ and Sun Valley Fair in El Paso, TX, both in support of the Grammy Award-winning group Diamond Rio. And earlier this year, Alvarez, the St. Louis-based manufacturer of quality guitars, elevated Wineland to "Pro Artist" status. The company also counts country music star Josh Turner as one of their celebrity spokespeople. Wineland is endorsed by both Alvarez Guitars and Corral Boots.
To learn more about Official CMT artist Ashley Wineland, visit her web site at www.ashleywineland.com
For booking inquiries, contact Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment at anita@edanaentertainment.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist Kiki Plesha at kiki@ashleywineland.com.
Kiki Plesha
Publicist/Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
