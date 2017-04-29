News By Tag
Sacred Heart School's SHIELD summer enrichment programs expand offerings; registration now open
Thirty programs will be delivered over the course of nine weeks, beginning the week of June 26th and running through the week of August 21st. The one-week elective courses are offered to the public and are available for students from 1st to 12th grade. All SHIELD academic and athletic programs are based at the Sacred Heart High School campus.
SHIELD programs are recognized for quality STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) inspired academic courses, designed to help students discover their future areas of study and/or career. The wide variety of offerings include: Video Game Development and Web Design; Global Doctors; Aviation; Engineering;
This year, with the addition of more athletic camps, SHIELD truly has something for everyone. New programs include the official Red Sox Baseball Camp, TGA Tennis, UK Elite Soccer Camp, International Sports Camp, Behn Basketball and CroArt Lacrosse Academy.
This summer's programs will also launch a partnership between SHIELD and Level Up Village, an international educational organization with a mission to globalize classrooms and facilitate seamless collaboration between students from around the world via pioneering STEAM enrichment courses. Two "global" courses will be offered this summer; participating students will collaborate one-on-one with partner students from a Level Up Village Global Partner organization in a developing country through video message exchange.
"We have been so pleased with the response from the community, with students from more than 35 different schools attending last summer," said Program Director Dylan Collins. "This summer marks our third year and we're particularly excited to open our programs to international students; this is a perfect chance for local students to engage in a summer cultural exchange, including the opportunity to become a host family."
SHIELD courses will be taught by Sacred Heart staff, alumni, college professors, researchers, and other professionals in their fields.
Full course descriptions and online registration are now available at www.sacredheartkingston.com/
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
