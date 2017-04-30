News By Tag
Boys & Girls Speed & Agility Clinic Coming To Hilliard, Ohio
Local Youth Fitness Specialist Launches Speed, Agility, Quickness Clinic in Hilliard
On June 10th for boys and June 17th for girls Yun and his Athlete Training Program-Athletic Revolution-Hilliard is holding a one-day speed, agility, and quickness clinic at their facility in Hilliard (south of Dublin, OH and north of Grove City and West of Columbus) to share his company's revolutionary techniques to develop all-around specific speed and agility.
Yun and other coaches will be instructing athletes involved in football, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, basketball, track, volleyball, hockey, tennis and more on impoving acceleration, lateral speed, and change of direction as well as offering specific drills to improve performance and reduce injury.
The clinic will be for two age groups for both genders from ages 8-12 and 13+. 8-12 groups will run at 1215-215pm and 13+ from 230-430pm. Boys clinic will be on Saturday June 10th and girls clinic will be on Saturday June 17th. The clinic will be a charity fundraiser event with all proceeds going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Central Ohio. Minimum donation will be $20 per child.
The first Hilliard, OH Speed, Agility, and Quickness clinic is now accepting registrations. To register or for more information, call Athletic Revolution-Hilliard at 614-304-1426 or go to http://athleticrevolutionhilliard.com/
Contact
Jason Yun
614-432-9703
jyun@yunbootcamps.com
