Montclair Businesses & Organizations Present Matisse Week, May 13–20 Inspired by Museum Exhibition

"Matisse and American Art" Now On View at Montclair Art Museum; Weeklong Festival Opens with Celebrate Matisse Fundraisers in Support of the Museum and Closes with Chalk Walk Block Party in Montclair Center

-- It seems everyone is inspired by Matisse, and the town of Montclair is no exception. The Montclair Art Museum is currently presenting, a groundbreaking exhibition that presents works by the French master Henri Matisse alongside the American artists he inspired, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Faith Ringgold, and others. Montclair is the sole venue for this ambitious show, and businesses and organizations across the town are rallying around it with a weeklong, town-wide celebrationMay 13–20, 2017."We are thrilled to present this vibrant and exclusive show and grateful to all the businesses, organizations, Montclairions, and friends in our incredible community who will be capturing this Matisse moment with fun and festivities,"said Lora Urbanelli, director of the Montclair Art Museum. "The Montclair Art Museum has been a vital part of Montclair for more than a century, and we are excited to be part of an event that highlights the town's collaborative, innovative, and artistic nature."Look for Matisse-inspired artwork by Glenfield Middle School students, shopping events, Matisse-inspired items and specials, Montclair Blooms storefront designs, raffle baskets, and more as Matisse takes over the town. The week opens with the Celebrate Matisse gala, after party, and luncheon at the Montclair Art Museum and closes with the Chalk Walk Block Party in Montclair Center. Participating businesses and organizations include Montclair Center BID, Upper Montclair Business Association, Watchung Plaza, Walnut Street, and South End. For complete details, visit. Connect with MAM on social media @MAMmontclair, #MAMmatisse, #MatisseWeek.• Museum galleries are open, 12–4 p.m. Please note MAM will close early to prepare for the evening's festivities.*• Celebrate MatisseGala & After Party at the Montclair Art Museum, starting at 6 p.m.** Enter the glamor of 1920s Paris with cocktails and a private viewing of the exhibition, dinner, entertainment, and an exciting live and silent auction. Then the after-dark soirée continues with sweets and savories, a cigar bar by Fumé, dancing into the night with DJ Gabriel Levy, and the interactive Social Touch photobooth.• Museum galleries are open, 12–5 p.m.*• Celebrate MatisseLuncheon at the Montclair Art Museum, starting at 10:30 a.m.** The Luncheon includes the Matisse-inspired Designer's Challenge and an in-depth presentation on the exhibition by MAM Chief Curator Gail Stavitsky.• For Montclair Blooms this year, the Garden Club of Montclair challenged participants to use Matisse colors in their storefront designs. Look for inventive windows throughout Montclair! Judging starts at 11 a.m.• Museum galleries are open, 12–5 p.m.*• The Montclair Art Museum participates in Art Museum Day, a national initiative presented by the Association of Art Museum Directors. With the theme, the Museum will use social media to celebrate the community and business partners that ensure that Montclair Means Art!• Museum galleries are open, 12–5 p.m.*• Ladies' Night in Upper Montclair, 6–9 p.m. Sip, shop, sample, and enjoy raffles, giveaways, trunk shows, and more!• Museum galleries are open, 12–5 p.m.*• Art Walk in Montclair Center, 6–9 p.m.• Museum galleries are open 12–5 p.m.*• Chalk Walk Block Party, presented by Montclair Center BID, on Church Street, 2–8 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to get inspired by Matisse and create chalk paintings on the street, which will be closed to traffic. Don't miss the MAM Art Truck, 2–4 p.m.! The closing celebration also includes live music and raffle baskets.*Please note that a special exhibition fee applies for. Members and children under 12 see it free!**Ticketed event. Funds raised benefit MAM's acclaimed exhibitions and award-winning education programs. To purchase tickets, visit montclairartmuseum.org/celebratematisse.For complete details, visitConnect with MAM on social media @MAMmontclair, #MAMmatisse, #MatisseWeek.