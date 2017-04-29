News By Tag
Stay-At-Home Mom Creates Award Winning Chore Chart - GOLD!!!
Anyone that has ever tried getting kids to do chores knows how frustrating and stressful it can be; so much so that most parents just do it themselves. NEATLINGS solves this problem - Game Changer!
Cottonwood, Minnesota May 2017
Neatlings.com, a chore chart system for families announces being chosen for a coveted Mom's Choice Award - GOLD! The company, which prides itself on its unique customizable chore chart system, is honored to receive the award.
"I am in awe that a small startup company run out of my basement would receive such a prestigious award. To be in the same company as larger corporations like Crayola, Lego, American Girl, and National Geographic is humbling", said Robin Barber, creator of the NEATLINGS system.
The base NEATLINGS Chore Chart system accommodates 1-3 children but is expandable to work for any size family and can be customized for each child while still managing all.
NEATLINGS - Rethinking the Chore Chart!
• Expandable to work for any size family
• Flexible responsibility and reward schedule
• Configurable in a multitude of ways
• Can be set up differently for each child
• Works for toddlers to teens
The more than 130 illustrated chore cards include both household and self-care chores which can work for non-readers too. After choosing which chore to assign to which child, parents identify chores as either "Responsibility"
One parent comments, "This chore chart has been exactly what we have been looking for and has even exceeded our expectations. It's perfect for multiple children and very easy to set up and organize.
I am really pleased that it is not time consuming to set up but it's so effective.
Our children's attitude and independence with starting and completing chores is nothing short of a miracle. No more arguing or forgotten chores. Our kids actually look forward to completing their "main" daily chores so they can move on to the chores that earn them tickets/rewards. A win for all of us! Plus the product arrived quickly and OUTSTANDING customer service.
Thank you so much!"
To learn more about this product, contact Robin Barber at MyNeatlings@
Products available for purchase at www.neatlings.com or find on Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/
About NEATLINGS
NEATLINGS was born out of a desire to teach children how to do basic to complex household duties and help families cultivate contributing, confident, can-do kids.
NEATLINGS Chore Chart System wins Moms' Choice Award – GOLD! (https://store.momschoiceawards.com/
