Country(s)
Industry News
Osprey Biotechnics named a 2017 Partner of the Year Award Winner by the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice Program
This is the third year in a row the company received the award. This award recognizes Osprey Biotechnics continued efforts to support the ideals of the Safer Choice Program with customers and the public to reduce health and environmental risks by advancing the manufacture and use of safer products and technologies.
As a biotechnology company that produces naturally green solutions every day, the EPA's Safer Choice Program, parallels Osprey Biotechnics sustainability efforts in production and good stewardship toward the environment.
Osprey Biotechnics appreciates the hard work and dedication to continuous improvement that their employees make every day that made this award possible.
About Osprey Biotechnics
Osprey Biotechnics' sole business is industrial microbiology. Osprey Biotechnics specializes in growing and commercializing beneficial bacteria. Our microbiology experience originated in 1963 as a frontier leading food grade quality culture producer. Multi-species production includes Bacillus for the plant and animal health industry and Pseudomonas for environmental bioremediation applications. Toll manufacturing services are provided for customer owned strains. Strain optimization services are also provided by Osprey Biotechnics' on-site Research and Development laboratory. Osprey Biotechnics provides beneficial cultures to a wide variety of industries. These include animal feed additives, aquaculture, crops, cleaning solutions, residential and industrial wastewater treatment, and soil and groundwater remediation.
Contact: Sean Griffin
Phone: 941.351.2700
Email: info@ospreybiotechnics.com
Website: www.ospreybiotechnics.com
Contact
Sean Griffin
***@ospreybiotechnics.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse