News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Enjoy a Garden Gala at the Fullerton Arboretum
Spend a special evening in the garden supporting environmental education, plant conversation, and the gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum. Dance to live music under the stars on Orchard Lawn.
Schedule:
5:30 PM – Reception & Silent Auction (Golden Oak award presentation at Pavilion)
7:00 PM – Dinner on Orchard Lawn (Lively Auction to follow)
The 2017 Golden Oak award will be given in memory of Dr. Harry Norman by the Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum. This award is in recognition of outstanding support for the programs, collections, and missions of the Arboretum.
Dr. Norman was a visionary leader of the finest order who was an interim Director of the Arboretum from 1995-1997. He led the effort to raise $4 million to build the Bacon Pavilion & OC Agricultural Nikkei Heritage Museum, as well as helping to develop the Childrens' Environmental Education Program which has served over 65,000 K-12 students.
The cost is $135 per person. Make your reservations by Friday, June 9th. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://www.fullertonarboretum.org.
Media Contact
Harriet Bouldin
657-278-4010
***@fullerton.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse