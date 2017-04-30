 
News By Tag
* Fullerton Arboretum
* Fullerton
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fullerton
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30

Enjoy a Garden Gala at the Fullerton Arboretum

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum will host its annual Summer Solstice Garden Gala on Saturday, June 17th, 2017.

Spend a special evening in the garden supporting environmental education, plant conversation, and the gardens of the Fullerton Arboretum. Dance to live music under the stars on Orchard Lawn.

Schedule:

5:30 PM – Reception & Silent Auction (Golden Oak award presentation at Pavilion)

7:00 PM – Dinner on Orchard Lawn (Lively Auction to follow)

The 2017 Golden Oak award will be given in memory of Dr. Harry Norman by the Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum. This award is in recognition of outstanding support for the programs, collections, and missions of the Arboretum.

Dr. Norman was a visionary leader of the finest order who was an interim Director of the Arboretum from 1995-1997. He led the effort to raise $4 million to build the Bacon Pavilion & OC Agricultural Nikkei Heritage Museum, as well as helping to develop the Childrens' Environmental Education Program which has served over 65,000 K-12 students.

The cost is $135 per person. Make your reservations by Friday, June 9th. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://www.fullertonarboretum.org.

Media Contact
Harriet Bouldin
657-278-4010
***@fullerton.edu
End
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@fullerton.edu Email Verified
Tags:Fullerton Arboretum, Fullerton, Education
Industry:Education
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fullerton Arb PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share