Childress Agency Donates Website Services to Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic

Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic is the Recipient of a Custom Website from The Childress Agency, Inc.

-- The Childress Agency, Inc., a full-service marketing agency based in Fredericksburg, VA has completed a redesigned, custom website for Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, (operated by the Fredericksburg Area Regional Health Council, Inc.) a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive health care free of charge to the low-income, uninsured who reside in the Frederickburg, VA region. With the assistance of hundreds of volunteers, the Clinic provided 12,619 patient visits to 2,157 people in 2015. Additionally, 42,000 prescriptions were filled by an on-site licensed pharmacy.As recipient, Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic has been given pro bono professional web design, web development services, and support from The Childress Agency, Inc. This support will help Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic improve the health and wellness of low-income, uninsured people through quality healthcare delivered in an atomosphere of dignity and respect. To visit the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic website, go to: www.MossFreeClinic.org.The Childress Agency, Inc. is a SWaM certified, and certified Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), full-service marketing agency specializing in brand management solutions, multi-faceted marketing strategies, and creative web design services. The Childress Agency is owned and operated by Gerald Childress, President/CEO, a Marine Corps veteran. With over 20 years of experience to draw from, the Childress Agency is dedicated to their clients' business success and brand credibility. Their services include: Brand Identity, Website Design, Web Application Development, Database Development, Search Engine Optimization, Mobile Apps, Social Media, Graphic Design, Print & Promotional, HD Video & Photos."Every year, we make it a goal to donate our time and skills to charities and non-profits who need our help with their website and marketing needs. We've donated websites and graphic design services to these organizations so that they can spend their donations on worthy causes." ~ Gerald Childress, President/CEOFollow Childress Agency on Twitter/LinkedIn/Facebook or via blog posts at http://www.childressagency.com