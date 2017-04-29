News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Childress Agency Donates Website Services to Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic is the Recipient of a Custom Website from The Childress Agency, Inc.
As recipient, Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic has been given pro bono professional web design, web development services, and support from The Childress Agency, Inc. This support will help Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic improve the health and wellness of low-income, uninsured people through quality healthcare delivered in an atomosphere of dignity and respect. To visit the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic website, go to: www.MossFreeClinic.org.
About Childress Agency
The Childress Agency, Inc. is a SWaM certified, and certified Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), full-service marketing agency specializing in brand management solutions, multi-faceted marketing strategies, and creative web design services. The Childress Agency is owned and operated by Gerald Childress, President/CEO, a Marine Corps veteran. With over 20 years of experience to draw from, the Childress Agency is dedicated to their clients' business success and brand credibility. Their services include: Brand Identity, Website Design, Web Application Development, Database Development, Search Engine Optimization, Mobile Apps, Social Media, Graphic Design, Print & Promotional, HD Video & Photos.
"Every year, we make it a goal to donate our time and skills to charities and non-profits who need our help with their website and marketing needs. We've donated websites and graphic design services to these organizations so that they can spend their donations on worthy causes." ~ Gerald Childress, President/CEO
Follow Childress Agency on Twitter/LinkedIn/
Contact
The Childress Agency, Inc./Gerald Childress
***@childressagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse