Independent Film Currently In Production To Raise Awareness About Addiction
Ruined Wings, Targets At-Risk Youth Regarding The Dangers Of Opioid Abuse
Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with 20,101 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers, and 12,990 overdose deaths related to heroin in 2015.
Ruined Wings, the independent film based off the novella of the same name by award-winning author Ashley Fontainne, will showcase how addiction affects everything and everyone associated with the addict. Addiction, like a virulent plague, destroys relationships, friendships, employment, and marriages.
The film is currently in production in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where Executive Producer and Director, Sabrina Stewart of Confident Actor Productions, recently stated in an interview, "Both myself and Ashley Fontainne have experienced the agony and hopelessness of addiction first-hand in our immediate families. Our goal with Ruined Wings is to educate the youth in our country about the pitfalls of becoming entrenched in drugs and the inevitable disastrous outcome once a person becomes an addict."
Ruined Wings will be shared at no cost to educators and organizations in Routt County, Colorado and also in Arkansas to be played at schools, churches, civic meetings and youth organizations where it can target the at-risk youth category.
"This story showcases how easy it is for anyone to become an addict," Fontainne said during a recent interview. "The main character is a rising star athlete with a bright future, yet after experiencing a series of tragic events, she turns to drugs to numb the emotional pain, which sends her into a downward spiral of addiction."
Now, the public can join in the fight against opioid addiction and get the word out.
About the author:
Ashley Fontainne writes in multiple genres ranging from mystery/thrillers to suspenseful paranormal to dark comedy. The recipient of numerous awards for her gritty, no-holds barred style of writing, her stories will captivate and pull you inside the lives of her characters and intricate plot lines. http://www.ashleyfontainne.com/
