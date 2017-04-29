News By Tag
CVR World Cup Discovery, Jonathon Sandoval, In White Jersey At Pro Stage Race
Sandoval Wins Prestigious White Jersey at Redlands Bicycle Classic
"Today has been a great day for me," Jonathan says, "Being able to stay in the select group on the final climb has earned me the White Jersey! A lot of work lies ahead but I am really happy and grateful to be where I am."
Jonathan's performance in the CVR World Cup Kick-Off event impressed both his competitors and those watching with his solid tempo, powerful tactics and ability to sustain 6 watts per kilogram several times throughout the race.
The CVR World Cup, presented by Cycligent Esports, brings together cycling talent from around the globe to compete in high impact virtual racing events. Events are conducted in the Cycligent Esport Arena where bikes are set up on indoor smart trainers and get transformed into a virtual world. Audiences attend the events which are streamed live in HD across the globe. CVR's new approach to cycling and riders is already having an impact on the world of cycling. CVR's founder, Frank Garcia, stated "This will not only continue but will accelerate in the future. We are bringing cycling to esports and that will change the landscape of cycling forever. It will be better for riders, better for spectators, and better for those who participate online in the virtual landscape."
The Redlands Bicycle Classic continues over the next few days. View Jonathan's perspective at Redlands here: https://www.youtube.com/
