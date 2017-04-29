News By Tag
ACEC/MA announces AECOM as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award
Award for work on Mitchell River Wooden Drawbridge on Cape Cod
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
AECOM, with offices throughout Massachusetts, was retained by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to design a replacement for the aging and severely deteriorated historic Mitchell River wooden drawbridge. The structure was replaced with a safer, innovative and context sensitive bridge that combines the aesthetics of wood with more durable and long-lasting key concrete and steel components. Designed in compliance with multiple Federal and state regulations, design standards, historic requirements and local input, the essence of the old bridge was skillfully captured in the new wooden drawbridge which maintains the signature look and characteristics that are important to the Town of Chatham. It was enthusiastically received by the community and is enjoyed by motorists, boaters, pedestrians, bicyclists and fishermen alike.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
