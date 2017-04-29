News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
North Meets South As Stamford Creative Marketing Announce Partnership Agreement With Memphis Bas
Former SR VP of Arista Records Ken Levy's Stamford Creative Management partners with Memphis based urban label, Trendsetters Music to expand the base from regional to national artists.
"I first met Jamie "JD" Drummond, the CEO of Trendsetters Music about 13 years ago when we worked together on a successful indie album for rapper Skinny Pimp. I always thought Jamie was a passionate, incredibly hard working and innovative individual who always has his client's best interests at heart. We've remained in touch through the years and when the opportunity recently arose to work together I felt it was the right move for us. Working with Jamie, John Everett the Vice President of Operations and Tabitha Bruce Drummond, the COO and VP of Marketing for Trendsetters give us visibility in the south with a few select artists and we ,in turn, provide them with the creative, marketing and artist development knowledge to expand their base nationally."
"Working with a season veteran like Ken Levy and everyone at Stamford Creative Management is a honor and privilege we don't take for granted. We are excited that our focus of locating and developing upcoming talent from the south will now be propelled to a new level. To collaborate with Ken and tap into his vast industry experience including working directly for the iconic Clive Davis and a long list of superstar artists is to collaborate with the very best." Tabitha Bruce-Drummond, added, "Our new association makes Trendsetters a more formidable presence while offering more creative opportunities for our artists."
The upcoming single "Messy," by Mizz Taboo and TN Da Entertainer will be the first collaboration between the two companies, upcoming releases by Mike Goins, Truble T, Jolly Payne and Killarsee will follow. http://trendsettersmusic.com
About Stamford Creative Marketing
With over 30 years of industry experience, Stamford Creative Marketing head Ken Levy has seen just about everything – and he's had his hands in just about everything too. Since landing his first job at a PR firm in the early 80s working with legendary R&B musicians Joe Simon and Millie Jackson, Ken has helped propel the careers of multi-platinum artists like Whitney Houston, Usher, Sarah McLachlan, Barry Manilow, and Dionne Warwick and the Grateful Dead. He worked at Arista Records for two decades – nine years as the Senior Vice President of Creative, reporting directly to industry icon Clive Davis and has been featured in Rolling Stone, the New York Post, USA Today and Billboard magazine.
Stamford Creative Management currently represents legendary Grammy winning R&B artist, Joe Simon, acclaimed singer Frank Shiner, whose new album, Lonely Town, Lonely Street will be released May 19th through RED/Sony and the rock band. Last Exit In New York. The company has also a film division which is scheduled to release its' first music documentary in 2018.
About Trendsetters Music
Trendsetters Entertainment Incorporated (TSE) d/b/a Trendsetters Consulting (TSC) is a consulting firm specializing in entertainment development and marketing services. TSC offers consulting consulting service to signed and unsigned recording artists, professional athletes and businesses, on a fee based service. With the dynamic ability to infiltrate national culture, Trendsetters Consulting is the ultimate source to broaden the exposure of individual celebrity clients and businesses. Whether developing an artist, athlete, or any other entertainment related product, Trendsetters offers the highest quality marketing service available.
Contact for Trendsetters Music: John Everett - trendsetterseverett@
Contact
Contact: Ken Levy - ken@stamfordcreativemgmt.com
***@stamfordcreativemgmt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse