Michael Crowley Joins Aeronet Worldwide
Michael Crowley announced as Business Development Manager for LAX Station
Michael has been in the logistics industry for 11 years. His focus has been in air freight importing/exporting, specifically for international business.
Michael's expertise in these areas make him a welcome addition to the LAX station, which has recently been upgraded, and will serve as Aeronet's main gateway for international traffic to the Pacific, Australia, and Asia. Meanwhile, his energy and forward-thinking outlook will make him a valuable member of the larger Aeronet family.
Michaels hiring is part of a strategy of growth that the company has undertaken over the course of the past year, which includes bringin on several other industry veterans, as well as expanding facilities and services.
