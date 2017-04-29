 
News By Tag
* Logistics
* Lax
* Supply Chain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Michael Crowley Joins Aeronet Worldwide

Michael Crowley announced as Business Development Manager for LAX Station
 
 
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
IRVINE, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide is happy to announce that Michael Crowley has joined the company, to serve as Business Development Manager for the Los Angeles (LAX) station. His main duties will include finding, qualifying and signing new Clients, as well working with current international and domestic Clients.

Michael has been in the logistics industry for 11 years. His focus has been in air freight importing/exporting, specifically for international business.

Michael's expertise in these areas make him a welcome addition to the LAX station, which has recently been upgraded, and will serve as Aeronet's main gateway for international traffic to the Pacific, Australia, and Asia. Meanwhile, his energy and forward-thinking outlook will make him a valuable member of the larger Aeronet family.

Michaels hiring is part of a strategy of growth that the company has undertaken over the course of the past year, which includes bringin on several other industry veterans, as well as expanding facilities and services.

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

Media Contact
Aeronet Worldwide
Zachary Vasquez
9494743000 ext.336
***@aeronet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistics, Lax, Supply Chain
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share