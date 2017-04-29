News By Tag
MedRespond Wins Top Prize at Medical Capital Innovation Competition
Selected from 180 Applicants at Inaugural Event in Cleveland
Virginia F. Pribanic, MedRespond CEO, said, "I am especially honored for MedRespond to be chosen for this award. The selection committee chose a truly impressive slate of entrepreneurs to participate in the program. The BioEnterprise team, HIMSS , the Global Center and the sponsors put together a very meaningful two days in Cleveland."
MedRespond, LLC is a Pittsburgh‐based patient engagement technology (PET) company. Using proprietary natural language processing technology, MedRespond simulates one‐on‐one conversations with providers, patients and their families. In conversational patient engagement applications, participants are greeted by a video health guide to walk them through everything they need to know about the current stage of their healthcare journey. Along the way, patients can ask questions in their own words.
https://www.medrespond.com
Contact
Carlton Ketchum
Vice President, Customer Growth
***@medrespond.com
