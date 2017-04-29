MedRespond Wins Top Prize at Medical Capital Innovation Competition

Selected from 180 Applicants at Inaugural Event in Cleveland

-- MedRespond was selected First Place winner in the Open Division at the inaugural Medical Capital Innovation Competition "All Things Data in Healthcare" The competition, sponsored by Cuyahoga County, BioEnterprise, HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society), and The Global Center for Health Innovation (GCHI) selected awardees from commerce and academia. The competition, held at the HIMMS Innovation Center at the Global Center for Health Innovation featured 27 invited juried participants, drawn from a pool of over 180 applicants. Participants were chosen for the how they apply big data to meet critical healthcare challenges. MedRespond featured the Cardiac Rehabilitation Coach.Virginia F. Pribanic, MedRespond CEO, said, "I am especially honored for MedRespond to be chosen for this award. The selection committee chose a truly impressive slate of entrepreneurs to participate in the program. The BioEnterprise team, HIMSS , the Global Center and the sponsors put together a very meaningful two days in Cleveland."MedRespond, LLC is a Pittsburgh‐based patient engagement technology (PET) company. Using proprietary natural language processing technology, MedRespond simulates one‐on‐one conversations with providers, patients and their families. In conversational patient engagement applications, participants are greeted by a video health guide to walk them through everything they need to know about the current stage of their healthcare journey. Along the way, patients can ask questions in their own words.