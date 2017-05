SuccessMatch: Finalist for Matchmaking Agency of the Year in European Dating Awards

The European Dating Awards organization announced SuccessMatch as a finalist for the prestigious award of Matchmaking agency of the year.

-- SuccessMatch Dating and Matchmaking agency for single professionals in Switzerland was notified earlier this week that it is a finalist in the 2017 Matchmaking Agency of the year award. The European Dating Awards are a celebration of excellence and expertise in all areas of the Dating Industry. The Dating Awards were established in 2014 in the UK and recognize both companies and individuals.SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens and provides personalized and confidential dating and matchmaking, as well as date coaching services, to a local and international quality single clientele throughout Switzerland."I am extremely pleased SuccessMatch is a finalist for European Matchmaking Agency of the year. I believe we truly are the most international Matchmaking Agency in Europe and this nomination is recognition for all our hard work and all that we have accomplished,"said Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch.The winners will be announced at our European Dating Conference & Awards at the Rode Hoed, Amsterdam, on May 26th. Mrs. Tijmens and Eeke van de Ven, the SuccessMatch matchmaker in Switzerland, will attend the event.SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva, Switzerland.Today, SuccessMatch offers matchmaking and dating services and date‑coaching to local and international quality singles living in Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and throughout Switzerland.For more information about SuccessMatch please visit http://www.successmatch.ch