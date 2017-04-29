News By Tag
SuccessMatch: Finalist for Matchmaking Agency of the Year in European Dating Awards
The European Dating Awards organization announced SuccessMatch as a finalist for the prestigious award of Matchmaking agency of the year.
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens and provides personalized and confidential dating and matchmaking, as well as date coaching services, to a local and international quality single clientele throughout Switzerland.
"I am extremely pleased SuccessMatch is a finalist for European Matchmaking Agency of the year. I believe we truly are the most international Matchmaking Agency in Europe and this nomination is recognition for all our hard work and all that we have accomplished,"
The winners will be announced at our European Dating Conference & Awards at the Rode Hoed, Amsterdam, on May 26th. Mrs. Tijmens and Eeke van de Ven, the SuccessMatch matchmaker in Switzerland, will attend the event.
About SuccessMatch
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva, Switzerland.
Today, SuccessMatch offers matchmaking and dating services and date‑coaching to local and international quality singles living in Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and throughout Switzerland.
For more information about SuccessMatch please visit http://www.successmatch.ch
Contact
SuccessMatch Sarl | 14 rue du Rhone | 1204 Geneva
Trea Tijmens, CEO
***@successmatch.ch
