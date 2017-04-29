News By Tag
Bill Perfect, Inc. Achieves SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II Certification
Bill Perfect, a developer of customer life cycle management solution for most service providers, including Local Exchange Carriers, Cable and Satellite Providers, Voice Over IP Providers, and Enhanced Communication Providers; today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type II Report for their TimelyBill® Operations Support System.
A SOC 1 audit is performed by independent auditing firm and examines the controls and processes involved in storing, handling, and transmitting data securely. The successful completion of the voluntary audit illustrates Bill Perfect's ongoing commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls for the protection and security of its customers' confidential information. More information about Bill Perfect and their services can be found at TimelyBill.com.
The Type II audit, which included detailed review of the design and operating effectiveness of Bill Perfect's controls, was performed by Skoda Minotti (http://risk.skodaminotti.com), an independent licensed Certified Public Accounting firm that specializes in conducting SSAE 18 audits. The auditor examined Bill Perfect's controls related to network connectivity, firewall configuration, computer operations, database access, data transmissions, backup, software development, and other areas which support the TimelyBill® Operations Support System (http://timelybill.com). Bill Perfect received a Service Auditors' Report with a clean opinion and no exceptions were noted during testing, demonstrating that Bill Perfect's policies, procedures, and operations for the areas reviewed met or exceeded the stringent SSAE 18 criteria.
"The Bill Perfect team is dedicated to maintaining quality internal control procedures, which, they demonstrate annually through the completion of their SOC 1 Type II report," said Jaike Hornreich, Sr. Manager - IT Risk, Security, & Compliance at Skoda Minotti.
SSAE 18 (formerly SSAE 16) audits have become increasingly important for data-handling service providers since the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley legislation, which requires a company's business partners to have adequate internal controls. Bill Perfect's customers can easily incorporate its Service Auditors' Report in their Sarbanes-Oxley compliance programs as proof that appropriate controls are in place. The SSAE 18 audit can also help Bill Perfect's customers to comply with other regulations, including HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), GLBA (Gramm-Leach-
