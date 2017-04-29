News By Tag
Wellborn, Florida, Has Got The Blues – Blueberries That Is!
The Wellborn Blueberry Festival celebrates the annual North Florida blueberry harvest and is held on the first Saturday in June.
Activities get under way at 7:00 am on Saturday with the famous Blueberry Pancake Breakfast which includes three pancakes, three sausage links, orange juice and coffee for $5 adults and $3 children. The last breakfast ticket will be sold at 9:30 AM. Two serving stations are open at the fairgrounds, and a third station will be open at the Wellborn Baptist Church on US 90. Attendees can take advantage of this by parking at the church, enjoying breakfast there, and then riding the free shuttle to the festival grounds. About 100 vendors will be selling any imagined craft from handmade mailboxes, precious jewelry, hand painted pictures, knitted items, and homemade delicacies, to several food vendors selling all the fair favorites - elephant ears, bloomin' onions, fried pickles, seafood, hot dogs, sausage, hamburgers, all kinds of BBQ, kettle corn and fried Twinkies. Many children's activities will be offered including a climbing wall, ponies, a petting zoo and more.
The Country Store building at the south gate will be selling blueberry pies, jams, syrup, cobbler, and muffins to take home. Information on the Suwannee Valley area will be available for visitors who would like to see "Old Florida" and the many natural springs in the area. Downtown Wellborn features several buildings which date to the late 1800s, as well as a piece of the original brick road which was finished in 1920 and extended form San Diego, California, to Jacksonville, Florida. Blueberry cobbler or pie topped with ice cream will also be served in the Country Store.
This year's parade theme is "Living the Blues." The parade gets under way at 10:30 am and will include the award-winning Suwannee High School Band, floats from local businesses, churches and organizations, beautiful horses, and antique cars. Speaking of antique cars, there will be a classic car show presented by Southern Knights Street Rodders. So join us the first Saturday in June because, Wellborn has got "The Blues".
For more information, directions, entry forms, vendor and sponsorship applications, see the website at www.wellborncommunityassociation.com, call 386-963-1157 or join us on Facebook at Wellborn Community Association.
Wendell Snowden, Festival Chairman
Wellborn Community Association, Inc.
***@prodigy.net
