Palm Coast Real Estate Adds Brian Mason to Its Team
Mason has been a Florida resident for more than 20 years and has enjoyed a successful sales and management career for more than 25 years.
"I'm thrilled to have teamed up with the professionals at Palm Coast Real Estate to help customers find their dream properties and reach their real estate investment goals," said Mason. "I'm keeping up with new real estate trends every day to serve my customers with creativity, care, and hard work."
Mason, a four-time marathon finisher and member of the Flagler County Runners Group, can often be seen running and biking the Flagler County's famous trail system. He and his wife Kim are proud supporters of the local arts and the Flagler County Auditorium.
"Brian's expert sales experience combined with his vast knowledge of all Flagler County has to offer its residents makes him the perfect addition to the PCRE team," said Chuck Shaffer, "We're thrilled he's chosen to join us to pursues his real estate career with our company."
Palm Coast Real Estate, "Palm Coast's Original Real Estate Company," began with the ITT Community Development Corporation in the 1970s and its management team has become one of the industry leaders in the marketing and sale of residential homes and home sites since 1976. Many of its agents have decades of experience on Florida's Northeast Coast.
They can be reached at 386-445-0700, by email at info@palmcoastrealestate.com or online at www.palmcoastrealestate.com. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About
Broker/Owner Chuck Shaffer began his real estate career in Palm Coast with ITT in 1983. When Lowe Enterprises purchased the remaining assets of Palm Coast Real Estate from ITT in 1995, Shaffer was named the company's sales manager/vice president. Throughout his tenure, he has overseen and supervised the sales staff and construction of new home developments and managed the marketing and sales for several national builders. In February 2013, Shaffer purchased Palm Coast Real Estate from Lowe Enterprises.
Chuck Shaffer
***@palmcoastrealestate.com
