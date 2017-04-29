News By Tag
All School All Class Back Down Memory Lane Dance Party - San Diego City Wide
The largest city wide reunion party in San Diego presented by Pro Players Inc. Celebrating the 70's 80's and 90's to present day music.
Social hour starts at 7pm with free appetizers. Catch up on what your classmates have been doing, their careers, what they do for fun, their travels, their kids and share stories of great school memories. Imagine the excitement of going back down memory lane with friends from elementary school to those fun college days.
Then get ready to kick off the entertainment for the evening with fun filled activities, special guest artists, prizes and more. Dance to one of San Diego's hottest DJs, DjNyce playing your favorite songs from the 70's, 80's, 90's, and present day. Meet invited celebrity sport Pro athletes and surprise guests. This event will sell out quickly so buy your tickets early. Share with your alumni and reunion groups by posting to your social media pages.
Tickets are $20 per person dressy attire doors open at 6pm 21+. Minimum of 10 seats required to reserve tables seating for reunion groups requesting to sit together. Proceeds from this event benefit Pro Players Inc. http://proplayersinc.com Christmas/toysfortots. Use hashtag #allschoolallclasscelebration
Tickets on sale now, buy online at https://allschoolallclassreuniondanceSD.eventbrite.com
