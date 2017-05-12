 
DePaul University Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Local authors Thomas C. Buechele and Nicholas C. Lowe will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
 
CHICAGO - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The DePaul University Barnes & Noble Bookstore to Host Book Signing for The School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Local authors Thomas C. Buechele and Nicholas C. Lowe will be available to sign copies of book

In 2016, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) reached its 150th year. What sustains an institution is sometimes extraordinary, sometimes mundane, and often simply a matter of the sheer will of those involved. An unparalleled museum school, SAIC embodies something greater than the individuals who have passed through it, and yet it has also depended upon the unique and special nature of its protagonists—its founders who survived the Great Chicago Fire and rebuilt the school, a president who cast the hands and face of Abraham Lincoln, an alumna who was a celebrated illustrator and an activist in the women's suffrage movement, the creators of monumental sculptures throughout the country, and numerous scholars of art history and technique—to challenge and shape its form. The school's history is punctuated by marvelous moments of heightened public discourse in art making and scholarship. This book represents a glimpse into the lives of generations of students, staff, and faculty as full participants in an astounding learning environment.

About the Authors:

Thomas C. Buechele, artist, alumnus, eternal student of SAIC, and member of the community for over 30 years, currently serves as the vice president for campus operations. Nicholas C. Lowe, an interdisciplinary artist, teacher, project manager, and curator, is an associate professor in the Department of Arts, Administration, and Policy.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  DePaul University Loop Campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore

1 East Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60604

When:  Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
