News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DePaul University Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Local authors Thomas C. Buechele and Nicholas C. Lowe will be available to sign copies of book
Local authors Thomas C. Buechele and Nicholas C. Lowe will be available to sign copies of book
In 2016, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) reached its 150th year. What sustains an institution is sometimes extraordinary, sometimes mundane, and often simply a matter of the sheer will of those involved. An unparalleled museum school, SAIC embodies something greater than the individuals who have passed through it, and yet it has also depended upon the unique and special nature of its protagonists—
About the Authors:
Thomas C. Buechele, artist, alumnus, eternal student of SAIC, and member of the community for over 30 years, currently serves as the vice president for campus operations. Nicholas C. Lowe, an interdisciplinary artist, teacher, project manager, and curator, is an associate professor in the Department of Arts, Administration, and Policy.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: DePaul University Loop Campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore
1 East Jackson Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60604
When: Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse