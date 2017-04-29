 
Melrose Music Palm Springs Launches First Production Studio in Palm Springs

 
 
Melrose Music
Melrose Music
LOS ANGELES - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Melrose Music Palm Springs is preparing for its official grand opening in the city of Palm Springs on Friday May 5. Melrose Music Palm Springs is scheduled to debut this week joining Melrose Music Hollywood which has been in existence for 11 years on the Raleigh Studio Film Lot in Hollywood.

"Melrose Music Hollywood started as a vision to create a platform for quality music production. We are pleased to expand our location now to the city of Palm Springs. We want to thank Mayor Moon and the city for their kind efforts and support," says David Williams, Founder of Melrose Music Hollywood/Melrose Music Palm Springs.

Mayor Rob Moon of Palm Springs is scheduled to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 5 at 5pm at the new Palm Springs studio. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will include a plaque presentation to welcome Melrose Music Palm Springs as the first premiere commercial recording studio in Palm Springs.

Melrose Music Palm Springs will specialize in providing full production music recording from beginning to final master along with full artist services from promotions to web support to artist development.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday May 5 at the new Melrose Mastering Palm Springs located at 121 South Palm Canyon Drive in the city of Palm Springs.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.melrosemusicstudios.com

