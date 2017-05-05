Country(s)
Tampa Team to Develop Fleet of Autonomous Submarine Vehicles
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers will soon release a swarm of AUVs to explore the deep ocean!
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers LLC is one of 21 teams competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE is a competition sponsored by the XPRIZE Foundation and Shell Oil Company. The contest will award a 4 million dollar cash prize to the team that is best able to construct and demonstrate one or more autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to map the ocean bottom to a depth of 4000 meters. In addition to the first place prize there are 1 million dollar cash prizes for second place and for completion of contest milestones; up to 7 million dollars in total prizes will be awarded.
Edward Larson said, "After years of development, autonomous vehicles are now ready for the marketplace. The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE will produce technology that will revolutionize undersea exploration and greatly magnify what we know about our planet. "Those interested in learning more about Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers should visit their website at www.tampadeepsea.com Additional information regarding the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE can be found at http://oceandiscovery.xprize.org
Edward Larson
