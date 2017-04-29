 
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* Noise Monitoring
* Dubai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Noise Monitoring Startup Selected as Finalist in SDO Blockchain Contest

'Decibel.LIVE' will Pitch at International Competition in Dubai
 
 
Decibel.LIVE
Decibel.LIVE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Blockchain
* Noise Monitoring
* Dubai

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Calgary - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
* Awards

CALGARY, Alberta - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Decentralized blockchain organization Decibel.LIVE announced today that the company, which is pioneering a way to monitor noise via the Ethereum blockchain, was selected as a finalist in the Smart Dubai Office (SDO) Blockchain Challenge.

In its efforts to become the first blockchain-powered city by 2020, Dubai is a global center for development of innovative blockchain and smart contract applications. SDO, along with incubator and seed fund 1776, is hosting an event that will incubate game-changing applications of blockchain technology across industries.

Competing startups will converge on May 30 at 1776 Dubai to make their pitches. A the event, the 20 finalists will meet leading investors, network with VIPs and connect with potential customers.  Winning pitches will receive prizes and invitations to be part of Dubai's blockchain strategy.

"We're thrilled to be selected as a finalist in the SDO Blockchain Challenge," said Vijay Kandy, co-founder of Decibel.LIVE. "We're looking forward to joining other innovators at this important global blockchain event."

Learn more about the Smart Dubai Office (SDO) Blockchain Challenge at https://www.1776.vc/sdo-blockchain-challenge/.

Decibel.LIVE is a decentralised organisation that will use blockchain technology to provide a trusted and verifiable link between parties to create contract terms, monitor behaviour and provide compensation to those within the vicinity of violating noises. Using the smart contract functionality of Ethereum, Decibel.LIVE will receive signals from geographically disperse noise monitoring equipment or smartphone devices and interpret this data in real-time, processing instant financial transactions based on results between impacted parties.

"What Decibel.LIVE does is to provide a mechanism where noise makers can provide instant compensation to impacted parties," said Decibel.LIVE co-founder Shane Loomb. "Our goal is to leverage the power and potential of blockchain to guarantee one's right to peace and quiet."

For more information, go to Decibel.LIVE. Follow Decibel.LIVE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DecibelLIVE-1804558186492444 and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DecibelDAO.

Contact
Shane Loomb
***@decibel.live
End
Source:Decibel.LIVE
Email:***@decibel.live
Tags:Blockchain, Noise Monitoring, Dubai
Industry:Technology
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Contento Inbound News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share