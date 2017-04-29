News By Tag
Noise Monitoring Startup Selected as Finalist in SDO Blockchain Contest
'Decibel.LIVE' will Pitch at International Competition in Dubai
In its efforts to become the first blockchain-powered city by 2020, Dubai is a global center for development of innovative blockchain and smart contract applications. SDO, along with incubator and seed fund 1776, is hosting an event that will incubate game-changing applications of blockchain technology across industries.
Competing startups will converge on May 30 at 1776 Dubai to make their pitches. A the event, the 20 finalists will meet leading investors, network with VIPs and connect with potential customers. Winning pitches will receive prizes and invitations to be part of Dubai's blockchain strategy.
"We're thrilled to be selected as a finalist in the SDO Blockchain Challenge," said Vijay Kandy, co-founder of Decibel.LIVE. "We're looking forward to joining other innovators at this important global blockchain event."
Learn more about the Smart Dubai Office (SDO) Blockchain Challenge at https://www.1776.vc/
Decibel.LIVE is a decentralised organisation that will use blockchain technology to provide a trusted and verifiable link between parties to create contract terms, monitor behaviour and provide compensation to those within the vicinity of violating noises. Using the smart contract functionality of Ethereum, Decibel.LIVE will receive signals from geographically disperse noise monitoring equipment or smartphone devices and interpret this data in real-time, processing instant financial transactions based on results between impacted parties.
"What Decibel.LIVE does is to provide a mechanism where noise makers can provide instant compensation to impacted parties," said Decibel.LIVE co-founder Shane Loomb. "Our goal is to leverage the power and potential of blockchain to guarantee one's right to peace and quiet."
For more information, go to Decibel.LIVE. Follow Decibel.LIVE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
