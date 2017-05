Contact

ICP DAS USA

***@icpdas-usa.com ICP DAS USA

End

-- ICP DAS USA introduces WISE-5231 module to its WISE Data Acquisition Controllers line. The WISE (Web Inside, Smart Engine) series is a user-friendly, multi-functional PAC controller designed for remote logic control and monitoring in various industrial applications. The WISE series is designed with an intuitive HMI interface, allowing easy control logic on controllers with no programming skills required.The user is able to perform tasks such as logic rule edition and download with the use of web browser. WISE- 5231 is equipped with an IF-THEN-ELSE rule engine, allowing checking rules and values. In addition, through the Modbus TCP/RTU protocol and SNMP protocol, it enables SCADA software or SNMP Management software to control and monitor I/O channel or system status on controllers in real time.Wise-5231 is designed to support a wide range of protocols due to its flexibility in I/O module integration to meet the requirements for various application projects. WISE is equipped to support CGI command sending and receiving operations allowing the network devices to trigger the operation of IF-THEN-ELSE logic rule of WISE-5231 by Ethernet. The CGI command enables interaction with the devices flexibly in the network environment.WISE also supports various SCADA/IT/IoT communication protocols to perform real-time monitoring and control of the controllers, and easy integration with the SCADA/MIS/MES/Facility management /Network management systems. The flexible integration ability with the SCADA and IT software (or devices) and the reliable ability of real-time I/O logic control make WISE-5231 the most cost-effective I/O controller in the IoT (Internet of Thing) Age.Other Various Protocols Supported:· Support Modbus TCP/RTU Protocol· Support Modbus TCP/RTU Protocol· Support MQTT (MQ Telemetry Transport) for message publish/subscribe mechanism· Support FTP Server/Client for the maintenance of data logger files· Support SSL/TLS authentication Email sending for alarm notificationsSupport DDNS (Dynamic DNS) servicesTo learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas- usa.com , or give us a call, toll free, at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.