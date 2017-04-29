 
Huntington H.S Senior Jack Glicker Wins American Automobile Association's Traffic Safety Vi

Attending the University of Delaware on a President's Scholarship, the Distinguished Senior Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead
 
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This Summer, as schools begin to let out and more and more teens hit the roads, it's always a good idea to remind them about the benefits of safe driving as well as the consequences to being distracted. Huntington teen Jack Glicker has helped in that effort with a recent PSA for the American Automobile Association-Northeast's traffic safety video contest, which won him the Grand Prize along with a whopping $750!

WATCH- "Extremes: A Public Service Announcement" by Jack Glicker, Winner of AAA's Northeast Traffic Safety video contest (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qG50ut4sIys)



In a competition that was open to high school students in the AAA Northeast's service area, contestants were asked to create a video focusing on safe driving practices which included: distracted driving, texting or cell phone use, aggressive driving, alcohol and/or drug awareness and drowsy driving. The submissions were judged on various parameters such as creativity, originality, and relation to traffic safety.

"Cellphone use while driving leads to 1.6 Million crashes each year. Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of fatal injury to about 50%. You don't have to go to extremes to drive safe. Just do it" Glicker pleads in the video, which humorously shows a passenger trying to distract a driver by showing him a cellphone video while he's behind the wheel. The driver gets so fed up, he duct-tapes the passenger's mouth before eventually throwing him in the trunk.

Huntington Senior Jack Glicker

"It's exciting to get this recognition for something I had such a good time making," Mr. Glicker said. "I've tried to take advantage of Huntington's great art programs while I'm here and contests like this make me glad I did." He's been working with his art teacher Heather Swan, who leads Huntington's video arts program, and was recently honored as a Distinguished Senior after compiling a minimum 90 academic average in each of the seven semesters of high school.

Glicker is planning to major in graphic design with a minor in marketing. "I've always been a visual person and I love working in programs like Photoshop and Illustrator," he says. "I've created graphic artwork for the robotics team, Relay for Life, student government and other clubs in the school."

Keep an eye out for the young talent, as it seems he'll be making big moves as he continues on his path towards a brighter future.

For Press Inquiries, Contact:

Rick@rickeberle.com

Aboutartists@gmail.com

Joycemglicker@gmail.com

Jackglicker@gmail.com

Samglicker@gmail.com
Source:Rick Eberle PR
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
