We Walk Together So Others Can Breathe: MC Companies Sponsors Another Successful Great Strides Walk in Tucson
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Companies was a proud sponsor of the Great Strides Walk in Tucson last month benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Southern Arizona. Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's largest national fundraising event. Each year, more than 125,000 people participate in hundreds of walks across the country to support the Foundation's mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness for this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe.
MC Companies has been a proud sponsor of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for many years with hundreds of employees across Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma fundraising and walking in solidarity. This year there were over 400 attendees from 35 different teams that participated in the walk, and raised a total of $80,000.
This year's walk also featured a new location and took place at Reid Park that accommodated 32 vendors, food trucks, kid's zones and the MCLife Instagram Kiosk. Without all the incredible sponsors both local and national, dedicated volunteers and fearless walkers, this powerful event would not have been possible.
MeMe Aguila, the Development Director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Southern Arizona has a few words about this year's walk: "We have had such positive responses this year from our team captains and their walkers about holding it at Reid Park. Everyone loved the more festive environment that the walk committee was able to create. People stayed around and really enjoyed themselves. The addition of the food vendors was also a real plus."
MC Companies is committed to supporting local and national charities throughout the American Southwest. With properties throughout Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma, MC Companies team members are encouraged to participate in philanthropic giving. The Sharing the Good Life Foundation was established by MC Companies
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
About The Sharing the Good Life Foundation: MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation is a program designed to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live, work, learn and play. By working together, we can share the good life and build a better world. https://www.mccompanies.com/
About The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Southern Arizona: The CF Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis, and nearly every CF-specific drug available today was made possible with our financial support. We are a donor-funded, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau's (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance program. https://www.cff.org/
