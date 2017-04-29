 
Akaki Tsereteli State University in Georgia Offers Bachelor, Master & Doctoral Levels to Its Student

The Akaki Tsereteli State University in Georgia is known to offer education at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels to its students.
 
 
VADODARA, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Akaki Tsereteli State University in Georgia, is one of the oldest academic institutions in Europe, offering a range of study programs in the field of research. The university has its own website where it highlights the academic programs that it offers to prospective students. The university is known to offer education at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels to its students. It ensures that its students get the best careers. The Akaki Tsereteli State University is known to provide quality resources to companies and by doing so it contributes to the social, cultural and economic development of an area.

In recent times, students are trained at academic institutions so that they are ideal for the job market. The university aims to do the same, it provides skilled labor with an objective to develop the region socially, culturally and economically.

The university website clearly mentions the mission of the university and they are as follows:-

The university Implements high-quality academic programs. It promotes the development of a vocational academic system using modern vocational academic programs. The university conducts modern day research in the field of science and technology. It implements educational, research programs and by doing so it contributes to the social, cultural and economic development of the region or the country.

A university faculty says "Akaki Tsereteli State University"

supports social values, it emphasizes democracy, humanism, national as well as international values ".

The university imparts academic programs in the field of arts, business, law, social science, pedagogic, medicine, natural sciences, technological engineering, maritime transport, agrarian sciences. The Akaki Tsereteli State University Georgia is accredited by the World Health Organization, and important academic bodies, institutions, and organizations. In its website, the university very clearly mentions the tuition fee structure for the prospective candidates who want to study in the university. The university has its contact section and a candidate can use this section to know more details about the academic body and its curriculum.

About Us:

The Akaki Tsereteli State University in Georgia is one of the oldest academic institutions in Europe and it offers a range of study programs in the field of research to its students. The university in its website highlights the academic programs which it offers to prospective students. The university is known to offer education at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels to its students.

http://www.educationconsultancy.co.in/akaki-tsereteli-sta...

Contact:
Mr. Achal Shah, Mrs. Prapti Shah
Kapadiya House,
Beside Amrapali Complex, Karelibaug
Vadodara, Gujarat 390018 IN

Phone: +91-9898581881, 9737999344

