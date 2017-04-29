News By Tag
Arbor Terrace Fairfax Opens with a Grand Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The new community offers state-of-the-art memory care for seniors
The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony of Arbor Terrace Fairfax was as elegant and unique as its residences. Antique cars, Hollywood stars of yesterday along with delicious culinary delights, music, and dancing were all supporting actors during the event, "An Evening in Old Hollywood."
Dedicated to serving only seniors with memory loss, Arbor Terrace Fairfax features purposeful design combined with a dedicated and experienced staff. The community consists of 48 memory care apartments in two distinct neighborhoods designed to provide the right amount of care and support to meet each resident on his or her cognitive journey.
Every staff member completes dementia care specialist training, a program unique to the Arbor Company that teaches positive approaches for helping residents experiencing cognitive decline.
All residents will enjoy access to a wide range of support services and amenities, including a physical therapy and rehab area, bistro, salon and gourmet dining. Arbor Terrace Fairfax also offers Arbor's award-winningDining with Dignity (http://www.arborcompany.com/
In addition, The Arbor Company incorporates senior-specific technology to enhance and improve the lives of residents living with dementia. To learn more about Arbor Terrace Fairfax, visit arborfairfax.com.
Photos: Available for download at:
https://www.dropbox.com/
Photo Captions:
Ribbon Cutting: Erika Young, Arbor Terrace Fairfax Executive Director and Fran Rucker, Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon during the grand opening celebration on May 4.
The design of Arbor Terrace Fairfax is the result of 30 years of experience in the caring for seniors with memory loss. From the open, single-story design and safe outdoor courtyards, to the dementia-friendly furniture and decor, everything is designed with a purpose.
Every apartment at Arbor Terrace is designed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia in mind. This includes things like the wide-open spaces and minimal transition flooring that reduce trip hazards as well as the "glow" light in the bathroom to make late-night trips to the restroom safe.
About The Arbor Company
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in ten states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
