Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Wealth Management Advisors Launch Heritage Planning Partners
The new Chicago-based financial planning practice brings together the expertise and experience of founding members, Michael D'Aquila, Ben Voigt and Adam Waitzman
"This is a special opportunity for our advisors to be innovative and build a comprehensive, long-term, financial planning partnership with their clients," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner of Northwestern Mutual – Chicago. "The ability to draw on the team's collective experience and specialized knowledge in areas such as investment strategies, risk management solutions, trust services and employee benefits will deliver a unique client experience,"
Embracing a core value of practicing the "golden rule," the team is guided by a pledge to do what is in the client's best interest, always. All three have achieved national recognition among Northwestern Mutual financial professionals for helping clients plan for and achieve financial security through the prestigious Northwestern Mutual Forum.
It's this level of success and our fundamental belief that achieving financial peace of mind requires a partnership not with just a client and their advisor, but a client and a team of financial professionals that brought us together," said Michael D'Aquila." Working together, we can bring a higher level of service to each of our clients."
About Heritage Planning Partners
Michael D'Aquila started his practice while he was still attending Loyola University Chicago as a College Financial Representative. While finishing his degree in Finance, Michael had the opportunity to grow his practice and learn the fundamentals of the financial security business and joined Northwestern Mutual in 2003. Michael holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certification and the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation. He specializes in working primarily with people in the finance and capital markets industry.
Benjamin Voigt graduated from the University of Notre Dame and began working as a consultant at Accenture. He joined Northwestern Mutual in 2001. Ben holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™(CFP®) certification and the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation. He specializes in working with business owners, financial services professionals, and executives.
Adam Waitzman graduated from The University of Illinois-Chicago with a degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship and joined Northwestern Mutual in 2002. He has also earned the professional designation of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®). Adam specializes in all aspects of planning for those in the medical field, business owners, and retirees.
In addition to the three founding members, Heritage Planning Partners financial professionals include: Christine Bouchend'homme, Director of Operations; Julie Scott, Investment Operations Associate; Ashley Davis, Investment Operations Associate; Jennifer Levin, Investment Operations Associate; Melissa Waitzman, Insurance Operations Associate; Noreen Presbitero, Insurance Operations Associate; Grace Pennacchi, Insurance Operations Associate; Kathryn Hickman, Marketing Associate; Liz Mraz, Marketing Associate; Matthew O'Malley, Financial Planning Coordinator;
More information on Heritage Planning Partners can be found at http://heritageplanningpartners.nm.com/
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Michael D'Aquila, Benjamin Voigt, and Adam Waitzman use Heritage Planning Partners as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Heritage Planning Partners is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
