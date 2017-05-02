 
News By Tag
* Rotary Wire Straightener
* Wire Cutting Service
* Cut To Length Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* BRISTOL
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Novo Precision Introduces Rotary Straightening to Cut to Length Department

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rotary Wire Straightener
Wire Cutting Service
Cut To Length Service

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
BRISTOL - Connecticut - US

Subject:
Services

BRISTOL, Conn. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Novo Precision, manufacturer of equipment and services for the wire industry, has again expanded operations within its Cut to Length Department.  Already an industry leader in providing wire, tube and strip cutting services to many market segments, Novo has added Rotary Straightening to its capabilities.

"This opportunity came as a result of customer demand" states Sherwood Griffing, VP of Business Development at Novo.  "We were having to turn away business for longer part lengths and certain materials due to limitations of our traditional roll straighteners" Griffing says.  So the Novo engineers and production staff went to work to design a Cutting Machine with an Integrated Rotary Straightener to meet these demands. "This is a real game changer for us as we now are able to market to a much larger audience and expand our footprint."  The Novo Rotary Cut to Length System has two distinct advantages over the competition.

1). Cut quality is significantly better than current rotary cutting systems.
2). Can hold tighter length tolerances than current rotary cutting systems.


Building the machine and running the material through the rotary straightening process was a natural progression.  With over 30 years experience in cutting and straightening material through their line of TAK straighteners, learning the ins and outs of the rotary process and how it integrated into the cutting system did not present any issues.  "With the help of Production Manager Brian Barnes, with over 15 years in wire straightening and cutting, most of which was in operating rotary straighteners, the learning curve was quick.  Brian has been an integral part of getting us up and running in a fraction of the time we thought it would take" continues Griffing.

The advantages of using a rotary straightener over traditional methods is it can hold tight straightness tolerances over long part lengths.  "In the past we couldn't quote longer parts with tight straightness requirements, now we are in the game".  The rotary is also very versatile in material size (.015"-.250" diameter) and material type (wire, tubing and most round linear materials).  Lastly, in comparison to other shops using the rotary process, when paired up with our cutting stations, our cut quality and square, burr free ends cannot be matched.

So give Novo Precision a call at 860-583-0517 or check them out on the web http://www.novoprecision.com/products/rotary-wire-straigh... and fill out a request for quote.  As always if you prefer to run your own production, Novo offers to build a custom machine for you.  Check out some of those at http://www.novoprecision.com/products/feed-and-cut-to-len... .

Contact
Sherwood Griffing
***@novoprecision.com
End
Source:
Email:***@novoprecision.com Email Verified
Tags:Rotary Wire Straightener, Wire Cutting Service, Cut To Length Service
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:BRISTOL - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Novo Precision LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share