Novo Precision Introduces Rotary Straightening to Cut to Length Department
"This opportunity came as a result of customer demand" states Sherwood Griffing, VP of Business Development at Novo. "We were having to turn away business for longer part lengths and certain materials due to limitations of our traditional roll straighteners"
1). Cut quality is significantly better than current rotary cutting systems.
2). Can hold tighter length tolerances than current rotary cutting systems.
Building the machine and running the material through the rotary straightening process was a natural progression. With over 30 years experience in cutting and straightening material through their line of TAK straighteners, learning the ins and outs of the rotary process and how it integrated into the cutting system did not present any issues. "With the help of Production Manager Brian Barnes, with over 15 years in wire straightening and cutting, most of which was in operating rotary straighteners, the learning curve was quick. Brian has been an integral part of getting us up and running in a fraction of the time we thought it would take" continues Griffing.
The advantages of using a rotary straightener over traditional methods is it can hold tight straightness tolerances over long part lengths. "In the past we couldn't quote longer parts with tight straightness requirements, now we are in the game". The rotary is also very versatile in material size (.015"-.250"
