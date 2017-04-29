 
News By Tag
* Scholarship
* Law School
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


The Rybak Firm, PLLC Announces Winner of Annual Scholarship Essay Contest

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scholarship
* Law School
* Education

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexa Laborete, a Freshman at UC Davis, has been announced as the winner of the 2017 scholarship essay contest held by The Rybak Firm, PLLC.  This year's scholarship requested applicants to prepare and submit an essay addressing their stance on Personal Injury Protection.  The personal injury law firm, The Rybak Firm, PLLC will award a $1,000 scholarship to Laborete to help the college student meet the costs associated with obtaining a degree.

The scholarship contest is open to all students who are currently enrolled in or planning to attend an accredited college or university in the United States.  Finalists are selected based on their demonstrated potential success in their chosen field of study, quality of writing, originality, and thoughtfulness of the response.  As the winner of The Rybak Firm's 2017 Scholarship Essay Contest, Laborete is recognized as the most qualified applicant among 500 applicants nationwide.  Laborete's informative essay can be viewed here: 2017 winner of the Rybak Firm Scholarship Essay Contest (https://getlegal.nyc/alexa-laboretes-2017-winning-scholar...).

About The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC

The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC (https://getlegal.nyc/) is a personal injury law firm in Brooklyn, New York. Whether it is car accidents, construction accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical errors or malpractice, The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC is dedicated to helping individuals maximize their recovery in their personal injury case.  To schedule a consultation with an attorney, call their office today at (718) 569-7042 or send an email through their online contact form (https://getlegal.nyc/contact/).

Contact
The Rybak Firm, PLLC
***@getlegal.nyc
End
Source:The Rybak Firm, PLLC
Email:***@getlegal.nyc
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Attorney Rankings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share