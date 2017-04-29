News By Tag
The Rybak Firm, PLLC Announces Winner of Annual Scholarship Essay Contest
The scholarship contest is open to all students who are currently enrolled in or planning to attend an accredited college or university in the United States. Finalists are selected based on their demonstrated potential success in their chosen field of study, quality of writing, originality, and thoughtfulness of the response. As the winner of The Rybak Firm's 2017 Scholarship Essay Contest, Laborete is recognized as the most qualified applicant among 500 applicants nationwide.
About The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC
The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC (https://getlegal.nyc/
