The Rybak Firm, PLLC Announces Winner of Annual Scholarship Essay Contest

Contact

The Rybak Firm, PLLC

***@getlegal.nyc The Rybak Firm, PLLC

End

-- Alexa Laborete, a Freshman at UC Davis, has been announced as the winner of the 2017 scholarship essay contest held by The Rybak Firm, PLLC. This year's scholarship requested applicants to prepare and submit an essay addressing their stance on Personal Injury Protection. The personal injury law firm, The Rybak Firm, PLLC will award a $1,000 scholarship to Laborete to help the college student meet the costs associated with obtaining a degree.The scholarship contest is open to all students who are currently enrolled in or planning to attend an accredited college or university in the United States. Finalists are selected based on their demonstrated potential success in their chosen field of study, quality of writing, originality, and thoughtfulness of the response. As the winner of The Rybak Firm's 2017 Scholarship Essay Contest, Laborete is recognized as the most qualified applicant among 500 applicants nationwide. Laborete's informative essay can be viewed here: 2017 winner of the Rybak Firm Scholarship Essay Contest ( https://getlegal.nyc/ alexa-laboretes- 2017-winning- scholar... ).The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC ( https://getlegal.nyc/ ) is a personal injury law firm in Brooklyn, New York. Whether it is car accidents, construction accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical errors or malpractice, The Rybak Law Firm, PLLC is dedicated to helping individuals maximize their recovery in their personal injury case. To schedule a consultation with an attorney, call their office today at (718) 569-7042 or send an email through their online contact form (https://getlegal.nyc/contact/).