Located Close to Washington, D.C., National Harbor has Quickly Become a Top Tourism Destination
Seven hotels, 40 restaurants, 160 stores, more than 650,000 square feet of meeting and event space, walkability and ease of access is making this new, waterfront micro city a huge success
National Harbor takes advantage of sweeping river views and spectacular sunsets. There are all types of waterfront activities from renting peddle boats to chartering a yacht, riding the 180-foot high Capital Wheel or the carousel, watching movies or sporting events on National Harbor's big waterfront screen, attending concerts, or participating in any of the many other events and activities including yoga, Zumba and exercise classes. Water taxis will take visitors to Washington, D.C.; Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; or historic Mount Vernon.
When completed, National Harbor will hold more than 7.3 million square feet of master-planned, mixed-use community with more than 3,300 hotel rooms (including MGM), more than 1 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space, more than 1 million square feet of class "A" office space and more than 2,500 residential units.
National Harbor not only sits on prime waterfront space but it is also located close to three airports: Washington Dulles International, Baltimore Washington International Airport and Reagan National Airport. There are two nearby Amtrak stations: New Carrollton, Md. and Union Station in Washington, D.C. National Harbor is also easily reached by boat—the National Harbor Marina has 64 slips. Marina amenities include private changing facilities, dock side power and concierge. Two 10,000 square foot platforms provide an ideal location for corporate entertaining or private events.
Dining options include everything from Thai to Italian to American—from fast casual to destination dining to signature award-winning chef-driven.
National Harbor welcomed more than 11 million visitors last year before the opening of the MGM National Harbor (hotel and casino) at the end of year. Those numbers are expected to increase significantly in 2017. "This is a very special place and well worth the visit," stated Waters, "there is nothing like this anywhere in the country."
For more information on National Harbor, go to www.NationalHarbor.com.
About National Harbor
Rising from the banks of the Potomac River, just south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George's County, Md., National Harbor is a vibrant, unique community with a stellar location and a wide variety of attractions. Just a short distance from Old Town, Alexandria and downtown Washington, D.C., the 350-acre mixed-use development features seven hotels (including the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and MGM National Harbor), offices, residential, tree-lined streets with more than 160 shops and more than 40 restaurants, iconic attractions such as the Capital Wheel and National Harbor Carousel, and much more. With so many attractions, National Harbor has become a prime destination for locals, visitors, special events, corporate meetings and conferences. The community also provides an array of waterfront activities (including a water taxi, two 700-ft. piers and 64 boat slips), special events and spectacular sunsets. For more information, www.NationalHarbor.com.
