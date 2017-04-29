 
New Business Book Summary Available for How Google WorksGet Momentum

 
 
Get Momentum
Get Momentum
IPSWICH, Mass. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether it is completing a creative project or landing a promotion at work, professionals cannot make new changes in their lives by relying on old strategies. In Get Momentum, motivational coaches Jason W. Womack and Jodi Womack argue that in order to live more successful, fulfilling lives professionals must adopt a set of goal-achievement behaviors. These behaviors, known as the Five Stages of Momentum, not only help professionals get unstuck but also help them start taking the necessary steps toward achieving their goals.

According to Get Momentum authors Jason W. Womack and Jodi Womack, professionals can achieve any personal or work goal they set their minds to by engaging in the Five Stages of Momentum:

1. Motivation. To set inspirational goals, professionals must first define the legacies they want to leave.

2. Mentors. Professionals must regularly meet up with individuals who have the experience and knowledge to help them accomplish their goals.

3. Milestones. Professionals must break every big goal down into smaller subprojects that they can accomplish progressively over time.

4. Monitor. Professionals must regularly reflect on the progress they are making toward their goals to identify which tactics are working and which are not.

5. Modify. Professionals must be willing to regularly tweak and reboot their goal-achieving strategies.

Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Goal, Motivation, Professional employees
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
