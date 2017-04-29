New Business Book Summary Available for How Google WorksGet Momentum

News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Get Momentum
According to Get Momentum authors Jason W. Womack and Jodi Womack, professionals can achieve any personal or work goal they set their minds to by engaging in the Five Stages of Momentum:
1. Motivation. To set inspirational goals, professionals must first define the legacies they want to leave.
2. Mentors. Professionals must regularly meet up with individuals who have the experience and knowledge to help them accomplish their goals.
3. Milestones. Professionals must break every big goal down into smaller subprojects that they can accomplish progressively over time.
4. Monitor. Professionals must regularly reflect on the progress they are making toward their goals to identify which tactics are working and which are not.
5. Modify. Professionals must be willing to regularly tweak and reboot their goal-achieving strategies.
