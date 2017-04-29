 
Case Medical Named EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year - 3rd Year in a Row!

Award recognizes company for manufacturing chemistries that are safer for the environment
 
 
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Case Medical, Inc. today announced that it is a winner of the Safer Choice Partner of the Year awards (http://www2.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards) chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (http://www.epa.gov/dfe/) for this year's awards. For the third consecutive year in a row, Case Medical was recognized for outstanding achievement in the manufacture of chemicals and chemistry that are safer for patients, staff, and the environment.

"Hospitals are increasingly moving toward more sustainable products and procedures for economic as well as environmental reasons," said Marcia Frieze, CEO of Case Medical.  "The EPA Safer Choice label on our products shows we are able to address hospitals' sustainability goals, which is a clear competitive advantage for Case Medical.  It also reflects our deep support for EPA's mission to reduce waste and provide sustainable products for patient care and the environment."

Case Medical is being recognized for its line of environmentally-preferred instrument chemistries, the solutions themselves EPA-awarded with the Design for the Environment (DfE) label since 2011.  Its Case Solutions®, SuperNova®, and NOVAPLUS® cleaners (http://casemed.com/index.php?page=CaseSolution) are formulated to be non-corrosive to medical devices with eco-friendly enzymatic catalysts included for extra efficacy, and contain no hazardous pesticides or other dangerous chemicals.

The cleaning products are part a comprehensive medical instrument processing system designed to be safe, cost effective, and sustainable.   The system includes corrosion-resistant, reusable, airplane-grade anodized aluminum sterilization containers with universal compatibility.  Also included are customizable inserts and accessories that securely accommodate a wide range of medical devices during sterilization, transport, and storage.  The use of safer chemicals, more durable containers, validated products, and a high level of customization increases the useful life of medical instruments, minimizes costly delays, and reduces waste.

The EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners represent a wide variety of leadership organizations, such as Fortune 500 companies, small- and medium-sized businesses, state governments, and non-governmental organizations. The 2017 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards will be presented during an award ceremony on May 15, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.

Case Medical is a FDA registered, ISO certified manufacturer of validated, sustainable and cost effective products for instrument processing.  Our reusable sterilization containers and instrument chemistries meet the highest standards for patient safety and environmental preference.  Case Medical is a Tier-1 Diversity Supplier and was an inaugural recipient of the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award.  Visit our website www.casemed.com for more information about our company and our products for infection prevention.

Sustainable Products for a Safer World

