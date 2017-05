Former NGL Chairman, President & CEO John D. Larson appointed Chairman Emeritus

Attorney David G. Walsh becomes NGL Chairman of NGL Board of Directors

-- At National Guardian Life Insurance Company's (NGL) annual meeting of the Board of Directors on April 28, Chairman and former NGL President & CEOstepped down from his role as Chairman of the Board. Larson served on the Board of Directors since May 1974 and was Chairman since 2004. He remains a Board Director and was appointed Chairman Emeritus.Larson has served NGL for over 48 years since joining the company in April 1969. Larson became President of NGL in 1974 and Chief Executive Officer in January 1989. He retired from NGL in 2012 and continued to serve as Chairman until he stepped down on April 28.Replacing Larson as Chairman is, a longtime NGL Board member and former Vice Chairman. Walsh is an attorney and retired partner with Foley & Lardner LLP.Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company, a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com;Facebook: Facebook.com/ NGLIC and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-companyNational Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.