Former NGL Chairman, President & CEO John D. Larson appointed Chairman Emeritus
Attorney David G. Walsh becomes NGL Chairman of NGL Board of Directors
Larson has served NGL for over 48 years since joining the company in April 1969. Larson became President of NGL in 1974 and Chief Executive Officer in January 1989. He retired from NGL in 2012 and continued to serve as Chairman until he stepped down on April 28.
Replacing Larson as Chairman is David G. Walsh, a longtime NGL Board member and former Vice Chairman. Walsh is an attorney and retired partner with Foley & Lardner LLP.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com;
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
