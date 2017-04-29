News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Project Expedition Announces a White Label Solution for Industry Partners
"Travel agents, travel bloggers, transportation companies, and other industry partners prefer to earn commissions without driving users away from their websites. Our new Hosted Partner Sites ensure that our partners can keep users on their site, earn commissions, and enhance the value of their brand," according to Jeremy Clement, Co-Founder of Project Expedition.
This new product allows Project Expedition's partners to sell over 4,000 single-day tours, activities, shore excursions, as well as multi-day trips in nearly 70 countries around the world. Hosting, payment processing, and customer support is all handled by Project Expedition. The only thing that the partner must do is place a link on their website. No coding or technical know-how is required.
The benefits to the partner are many:
- Unlimited earning potential
- Your logo and branding on the site
- Over 4,000 tours & activities available
- Quick commission payouts after a booking
- Select the destinations of your choice
- Free support for you and your clients
- No technical knowledge required
To learn more, or to request a Hosted Partner Site with Project Expedition: https://www.projectexpedition.com/
Contact
Project Expedition
***@projectexpedition.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse