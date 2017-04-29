 
Project Expedition Announces a White Label Solution for Industry Partners

 
NEW YORK - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Expedition, a website where travelers can discover and book excursions in destinations around the world, today announced their new Hosted Partner Sites product. This white label solution will allow travel agents and other industry partners to sell thousands of tours and activities directly from their own website by leveraging Project Expedition's technology.

"Travel agents, travel bloggers, transportation companies, and other industry partners prefer to earn commissions without driving users away from their websites. Our new Hosted Partner Sites ensure that our partners can keep users on their site, earn commissions, and enhance the value of their brand," according to Jeremy Clement, Co-Founder of Project Expedition.

This new product allows Project Expedition's partners to sell over 4,000 single-day tours, activities, shore excursions, as well as multi-day trips in nearly 70 countries around the world. Hosting, payment processing, and customer support is all handled by Project Expedition. The only thing that the partner must do is place a link on their website. No coding or technical know-how is required.

The benefits to the partner are many:
- Unlimited earning potential
- Your logo and branding on the site
- Over 4,000 tours & activities available
- Quick commission payouts after a booking
- Select the destinations of your choice
- Free support for you and your clients
- No technical knowledge required

To learn more, or to request a Hosted Partner Site with Project Expedition:  https://www.projectexpedition.com/partners/hosted-sites/

Email:***@projectexpedition.com
Travel, Startup
Tourism
New York City - New York - United States
Products
