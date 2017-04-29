News By Tag
Spohrer & Dodd provides scholarships to Florida Coastal Law school students
The top eight students from the school's mock trial team competed for the first, second and third place scholarship prize
Each of the students gave a ten-minute closing argument on a fact pattern provided by the attorneys from Spohrer & Dodd. A panel of judges, comprised of practicing attorneys from law firms throughout Jacksonville, scored the students on their arguments and chose a first, second and third place winner. Spohrer & Dodd attorneys did not participate in the judging process. Taking first place honors was Zachary Register, Nathan Watters was the second-place winner and in third place was Jamesha Mitchell.
"An effective closing argument can be a major factor in the outcome of a case," said Steven Browning, attorney with Spohrer & Dodd. "Each student put a lot of hard work into their argument and were very deserving of the scholarship prize. I look forward to seeing them excel in the courtroom."
The Florida Coastal School of Law Mock Trial Team is made up of a group of law students trained in the art of trial-level litigation. Acceptance on the team is based on the student's ability and talent. Each of the team members is trained on proper courtroom demeanor, presentation abilities and legal reasoning. The mock team trial members also represent Florida Coastal in mock trial competitions with students from law schools across the nation.
About Spohrer & Dodd
Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
