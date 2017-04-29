Connexica announced as one of 10 UK based data entrepreneurs that you should know about in 2017

Midlands based tech company recognised for developing innovative ground breaking self-service data solutions.

-- Connexica specialise in creating data solutions that allow users to turn data into actionable information. With a strong history in Local Government and the NHS, Connexica's Data Preparation and Business Intelligence solutions are revolutionising traditional approaches to modern data problems. Connexica's core software platform 'CXAIR' combines Google-style search with 'NoSQL' data management and analytics capabilities, allowing end users of all skill sets to revolutionise the way they manage, interpret and gain value from their data.The prestigious award honours people and organisations at the forefront of the data revolution within the UK, those achieving excellent, transforming organisations, enhancing decision-making through its use and driving business value.This year Information Age received over 300 nominations for the data 50 awards which highlights 50 organisations. 2017 sees the first year that Information Age has highlighted 10 data entrepreneurs to receive special recognition, of which Connexica are proud to be listed.Gary Luke, Managing Director, at Connexica "It's an honour to be nominated as one of the UK's 10 data entrepreneurs, this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the team here at Connexica without who it wouldn't possible. CXAIR has evolved over the years to meet every changing need and requirement of our customers, and we will continue to develop to meet customers and industry needs. We aim to break the belief in traditional technology and to be the best in class in our sectors."The Data 50 Awards ceremony takes place on the 18May at the Montcalm London Marble Arch