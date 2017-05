A Caring Hand 15th Anniversary Gala Supports Grief Counseling for NYC Children and Families

"Stories of Hope" Fundraising Event Honors The Oster Family as New York City Philanthropic Leaders and Features Grammy Award Winning Violinist Miri Ben-Ari

ACH provides counseling for children who have lost a parent or loved one.

--the only nonprofit in Manhattan solely dedicated to providing counseling for children suffering from the death of a parent, sibling or other loved one,will hold itson Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan. The event, to honorfor its compassion and support as New York City philanthropic leaders,will be chaired byand will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning violinistDinner tickets, $500 per person, and sponsorships can be purchased by contacting Dee Dee Sides, Director of Development at A Caring Hand, deedee@acaringhand.org, 917-447-5554 or via the ACH website http://www.acaringhand.org."After experiencing significant loss, my family was introduced to the Founder of A Caring Hand – Susan Esposito-Lombardo,"said Jane Oster. "I had an instant bond with Susie and our family has been a proud supporter of A Caring Hand for over 10 years. A Caring Hand offers a strong sense of community and an eleven-week progressive program which truly helps families cope, connect, and continue to remember."A Caring Hand "Stories of Hope" 2017 Gala sponsors includeandA Caring Hand Founded in Memory of Billy Esposito (ACH), was started by Susan Esposito-Lombardo after the death of her father on 9/11. Every year over 4,000 New York City children age 4-18 experience the death of a parent or sibling. ACH is the only nonprofit in Manhattan solely dedicated to helping these individuals, offering services for English and Spanish speaking families. A Caring Hand helps grieving children, teens and caregivers as well as teachers and professionals who care about them, access information and find a community of support. This is accomplished with a comprehensive program of counseling, support, research, consultation, and crisis response. Visit us at http://www.acaringhand.org Miri Ben-Ari is a Grammy Award-Winning violinist, producer, and humanitarian. Originally from Israel, she studied under the late classical master Isaac Stern and has created her own unique sound, a revolutionary fusion of classical, soul and dance music. Ben-Ari has helped sell millions of records by collaborating with other Grammy award-winning artists such as. Her album ""/ Universal Records features many of these collaborations.