ACI announces 1st Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award

Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award

Contact

Linda Lam

***@americanconference.com Linda Lam

End

-- American Conference Institute is pleased to announce the nominations for the. This award recognizes and celebrates the successes and achievements of women leaders in the financial services community. The winner will be announced atconference on May 22 – 23, 2017 at the Andaz Wall Street in New York, NY.The nine extraordinary nominees who are taking this industry to the next level with their commitment and diversity initiatives are:Erika R. Cappiello, Esq., Staff Attorney, South Florida Educational Federal Credit UnionElizabeth "Liz" M. DeSilva, Vice President & Chief Servicing Counsel, Legal, Ditech Home LoansAlaina Gimbert, Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel, The Clearing House Payments Company, LLCColleen Hennessy, Corporate Secretary, Associate General Counsel, BMO Financial CorpNicole Ibbotson, General Counsel, InComm Financial Services, Inc.Kimberly S. Owens, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, NuveenKaryn Polak, Deputy General Counsel, PNC Bank, NAKathleen Ryan, Senior Corporate Counsel, H&R BlockJane Son, Director, Banking Legal, BarclaysFor more information about the nominees and to cast your vote please visit - https://www.americanconference.com/ 3rd-annual-women- leade... . Please noteand you may only vote for once for one candidate.ACI's Women Leaders in Law series aims to promote diversity and increase the prominence of women in the legal community through substantive legal discussion, professional development, and woman-to-woman networking. Our conferences provide industry specific forums for female powerbrokers to unite and discuss the substantive legal developments, challenges and opportunities facing women in their respective industries as well as provide them with the business contacts and communication and leadership skills necessary for continued success and career advancement. For more information about this series, please contact Stephanie Butler, Division Manager, American Conference Institute at s.butler@americanconference.com.