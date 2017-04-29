 
News By Tag
* Women Lawyers
* Financial Services
* Women Leaders In Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

ACI announces 1st Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award

 
 
Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award
Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women Lawyers
Financial Services
Women Leaders In Law

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- American Conference Institute is pleased to announce the nominations for the Women Leaders in Financial Services Empowerment Award. This award recognizes and celebrates the successes and achievements of women leaders in the financial services community. The winner will be announced at ACI's 3rd Annual Women Leaders in Financial Services Law and Compliance conference on May 22 – 23, 2017 at the Andaz Wall Street in New York, NY.

The nine extraordinary nominees who are taking this industry to the next level with their commitment and diversity initiatives are:

Nominee #1:  Erika R. Cappiello, Esq., Staff Attorney, South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union

Nominee #2:  Elizabeth "Liz" M. DeSilva, Vice President & Chief Servicing Counsel, Legal, Ditech Home Loans

Nominee #3:  Alaina Gimbert, Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel, The Clearing House Payments Company, LLC

Nominee #4:  Colleen Hennessy, Corporate Secretary, Associate General Counsel, BMO Financial Corp

Nominee #5:  Nicole Ibbotson, General Counsel, InComm Financial Services, Inc.

Nominee #6:  Kimberly S. Owens, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Nuveen

Nominee #7:  Karyn Polak, Deputy General Counsel, PNC Bank, NA

Nominee #8:  Kathleen Ryan, Senior Corporate Counsel, H&R Block

Nominee #9:  Jane Son, Director, Banking Legal, Barclays

For more information about the nominees and to cast your vote please visit - https://www.americanconference.com/3rd-annual-women-leade....  Please note voting is open until 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 9th and you may only vote for once for one candidate.

American Conference Institute's Diversity Mission:

ACI's Women Leaders in Law series aims to promote diversity and increase the prominence of women in the legal community through substantive legal discussion, professional development, and woman-to-woman networking. Our conferences provide industry specific forums for female powerbrokers to unite and discuss the substantive legal developments, challenges and opportunities facing women in their respective industries as well as provide them with the business contacts and communication and leadership skills necessary for continued success and career advancement.  For more information about this series, please contact Stephanie Butler, Division Manager, American Conference Institute at s.butler@americanconference.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
Tags:Women Lawyers, Financial Services, Women Leaders In Law
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Conference Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share