I'm A FATHER F1RST Welcomes You to a Day At the Park June10th Presented by the L.E.W.I.S Agency
I 'm A FATHER F1RST knows "It takes a village to raise a child."
We are pleased to invite you to "I'm A FATHER F1RST" and KING TALKS first annual "Day At The Park," June,10 2017, located at Maynard Jackson High School 801 Glenwood Ave Atlanta, GA 30312.
Keith A. Lewis Jr., visionary behind I'm A FATHER F1RST", and KING TALK is no stranger to adversity as well as success. After the Langston Hughes High School tragedy where four students lost their life, "I'm A FATHER F1RST" stepped in and implentmented the pliot program of Brilliane Acaemdacy, an entrepreneurship and leadership program that teaches teams how to run a business and become effective leaders in their community starting on June 12.
After several years of being a community activist and playing an intricate role is shaping the lives of upcoming athletes professionally, he wanted to give back more.This year will be the start of the annual "Day at the Park."
"A Day at the Park" will feature a wide range of athletes, trainers, and guest appearances you won't forget. The atomposhere will be family reunion friendly including BBQ, snow cones, Horses back riding, face painting, kickball tourmenets and more . This event will bring out families and communities of all Sizes. Our mission is to uplift, empower, and educate fathers to become better equip, not only as a leader to their family but also be an intricate part of that "village".
We look forward to continuing our relationships with our partners, community, athletes, press, and all parties involved — with only 27 days left until the event, our Brand is committed to making this sure this an event you won't forget.
Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, press or volunteer should contact Lewisagencyonline@
For more information, please visit our website https://imafatherf1rst.com/
And our social media https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact
Keith A. Lewis Jr.
Lewisagencyonline@
K.Tyson
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017