Sunset Brews Cruise to Benefit Estero Bay Buddies
Depart from Snook Bight Marina on Good Time Charters' 38-foot power catamaran and soak up Southwest Florida's natural beauty while savoring the flavor of locally made brew from Point Ybel Brewery.
Tickets cost $50 and include the three-hour cruise, two beer tickets. Additional beer can be purchased with cash on board. $40 Designated Driver Tickets are also available and include the three-hour sunset cruise plus water, soft drinks for all guests. 36 seats are available to the public.
All ticket sales will support science education programs provided to Lee County students, science-based internships, and community outreach within the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve and Preserve State Park.
Passengers must arrive at Snook Bight Marina at 4765 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach 33931 no later than 5:15 PM to ensure a timely departure.
To purchase tickets, please call (239) 218-8014 or visit www.tinyurl.com/
BREAKOUT BOX:
What: Brews on The Bay- Estero Bay Buddies Annual Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017
Who: Good Time Charters, Estero Bay Buddies, Point Ybel Brewery, Publix
Where: Snook Bight Yacht Club & Marina, 4765 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach
Cost: $50 ticket includes three-hour cruise and 2 beer tickets. $40 Designated Driver ticket includes three-hour cruise.
Reservations:
Contact
Cristina Denegre at Good Time Charters
239-218-8014
***@goodtimecharter.com
