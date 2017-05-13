 
Sunset Brews Cruise to Benefit Estero Bay Buddies

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Estero Bay Buddies and Good Time Charters of Fort Myers Beach Present Brews on the Bay on Saturday, May 13. Enjoy a three-hour sunset brews cruise and annual meeting from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm.

Depart from Snook Bight Marina on Good Time Charters' 38-foot power catamaran and soak up Southwest Florida's natural beauty while savoring the flavor of locally made brew from Point Ybel Brewery.

Tickets cost $50 and include the three-hour cruise, two beer tickets. Additional beer can be purchased with cash on board. $40 Designated Driver Tickets are also available and include the three-hour sunset cruise plus water, soft drinks for all guests. 36 seats are available to the public.

All ticket sales will support science education programs provided to Lee County students, science-based internships, and community outreach within the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve and Preserve State Park.

Passengers must arrive at Snook Bight Marina at 4765 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach 33931 no later than 5:15 PM to ensure a timely departure.

To purchase tickets, please call (239) 218-8014 or visit www.tinyurl.com/L3CXYCE

BREAKOUT BOX:

What: Brews on The Bay- Estero Bay Buddies Annual Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017

Who: Good Time Charters, Estero Bay Buddies, Point Ybel Brewery, Publix

Where: Snook Bight Yacht Club & Marina, 4765 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

Cost: $50 ticket includes three-hour cruise and 2 beer tickets. $40 Designated Driver ticket includes three-hour cruise.

Reservations: (239) 218-8014; www.tinyurl.com/L3CXYCE

Contact
Cristina Denegre at Good Time Charters
239-218-8014
***@goodtimecharter.com
End
Source:Good Time Charters
Email:***@goodtimecharter.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecotour, Beer, Fort Myers
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
