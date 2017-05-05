News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eduplanet21 Approved as a Pennsylvania Act 48 Provider
Eduplanet21 Learning Paths Qualify for Continuing Education Credit
Act 48 requires all educators in Pennsylvania to complete a combination of 180 hours of approved continuing professional education programs. This approval will allow all educators and school districts in Pennsylvania to use Learning Paths, available in the Eduplanet21 Marketplace, to meet this requirement.
As a result of this approval, Eduplanet21 is focusing on enhancing Marketplace Learning Paths and their process for how Pennsylvania educators can complete these courses for credit. Additionally, Eduplanet21 is automating reports so that receiving Act 48 credits for educators and school districts is easier and more efficient.
"We are so excited to announce that we are an approved Act 48 provider," said Jeff Colosimo, Eduplanet21 CEO. "With this approval, we are further able to simplify the anytime, anywhere PD model we are striving to achieve."
Eduplanet21 continues to seek approval to become certified providers in other core states across the US.
Qualifying Learning Paths can be found in the Eduplanet21 Marketplace (https://www.eduplanet21.com/
Media Contact
Kelly Derbes
kderbes@eduplanet21.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 05, 2017